Observations From NC State's Dominant Bounce Back Against Texas Southern

RALEIGH — NC State did what it needed to in Wednesday's Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum. It recovered nicely from a heartbreaking loss to Kansas and throttled Texas Southern, one of the nation's weakest programs, 108-72 in the penultimate non-conference matchup of Will Wade's first season.

What made the win even more impressive was that the Wolfpack got the job done without star forward Darrion Williams, who sat out as he nursed the shoulder injury that had hampered him throughout the last five games. A historic performance from one of the starting guards helped propel the Pack to the dominant finish.

Paul McNeil, breaker of records

In NC State’s four-game stretch from the Auburn matchup to Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas, sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil scored just 20 total points. His 3-point shooting lagged after he opened the season shooting the ball efficiently from beyond the arc and even ended up outside the starting five in the team’s win over UNC Asheville.

Whether it was the different setting of Reynolds Coliseum or just a renewed confidence, McNeil came out blisteringly hot from three. The sophomore drilled his first five attempts from downtown and scored 17 points in less than six minutes. The weak TSU defense offered the guard room to maneuver on a night that the Wolfpack needed some extra offense with Williams out.

It didn’t matter whether he was covered or not. It was simply that kind of night for NC State’s resident sharpshooter. McNeil finished the first half with seven makes from beyond the arc and 26 points, just two away from tying the program record for 3-pointers in a game.

He quickly made his eighth and ninth 3-pointers, tying the program record, when the second half got underway, but Wade pulled him after he reached 33 points for a lengthy stretch. However, McNeil checked in with just over nine minutes to play, searching for one to stand alone in the record book.

McNeil buried his record-breaking 10th three of the night with just over three minutes left, bringing his scoring total to 40 on the night. McNeil wasn't done, as he scored seven more points and came close to a 50-point outing, but finished the night with 47. It was the first 40-plus point scoring performance since T.J. Warren in 2014.

Athleticism helps

Texas Southern came into the game with just one win. It was always going to be a breezy matchup for NC State and a chance for Wade to tinker with things. Williams’ absence helped with that, as Wade opted to make good on his promise to develop more depth in the frontcourt behind stalwart forward Ven-Allen Lubin.

The Wolfpack started freshman big man Musa Sagnia in place of Williams and also slotted in veteran guard Alyn Breed for Tre Holloman, who still came off the bench. Knowing TSU’s lack of athleticism and skill could be feasted on, the Wolfpack attacked the offensive glass relentlessly in the first half. On one possession alone, the Pack extended the trip down with three offensive rebounds.

NC State ultimately finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The athletic advantage also helped on the defensive end, as the Pack forced 13 turnovers against a chaotic, but fast-paced Texas Southern offense. Those turnovers turned into 21 points. Senior center Scottie Ebube got some extended playing time and continued to show his ability as a rim protector, blocking three shots from the Tigers.

Jerry Deng also chipped in with a strong offensive performance. While his first few attempts didn't fall, the junior forward trusted his shooting stroke and drilled four threes, ultimately finishing with 14 points and three rebounds in the win.

Wide margin, still coaching

Even as the Wolfpack worked its way to a 20-plus-point margin during the first half, Wade rode his team on every mistake. The first-year coach said multiple times throughout the opening weeks of the season that the program needed to hold itself to a higher standard if the team wanted to make a run and become one of the upper echelon members of the ACC in his first year.

Wade laid into freshman guard Matt Able after he rushed a 3-point attempt late in the first half, a mistake the young guard corrected by pump-faking on his next attempt and driving for a wide-open floater, which he made with ease. Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux was also the subject of the coach’s ire throughout the game. The defensive effort from both players was noticeably better in the second half and Able ultimately finished the game with six points.

In one extended stretch of the second half, Wade appeared to be subbing players in and out based on mistakes on each possession. You make a mistake? Sit down. The Wolfpack reached a point where the urgency needs to be higher after the loss to Kansas. That starts at the top with Wade and he’s clearly taken the assignment to heart.

Final word

Although the unconscious shooting performance came against one of the worst defenses in the nation, McNeil's resurgence was a very promising development for the Wolfpack as the non-conference season winds down. He adds a different level of 3-point shooting threat to the team and could very well be the difference in some ACC games if he shoots the ball the way he did Wednesday.

NC State has a few days to regroup before one final non-conference test against another SEC opponent. The Wolfpack heads down the road to Greensboro for a Sunday matinee matchup against Ole Miss, scheduled for 1 P.M. on ESPN.

