One Key Statistic From NC State's First 13 Games

RALEIGH — While one statistic can't tell the entire story of a season, it can help paint the picture of what a team can be and what it can't be. For NC State, one important aspect helped define the 9-4 run through the non-conference schedule.

After the Wolfpack's season-opening win over NC Central, Wade declared that his team would let it fly from beyond the arc. 3-point shooting defined both failures and success for the Pack throughout the start of the year. To put it simply, when Wade's squad shot the ball well, it was a very difficult team to beat.

Inside the stats

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots a 3-point shot past Liberty Flames guard Kaden Metheny (3) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In that opening win over NC Central, NC State made 19 of its 40 attempts from 3-point range. It was a steady salvo against a completely overmatched defense, but even Wade knew that output was not sustainable. However, he wasn't afraid to let his team go to work from range, as many of the players he and general manager Andrew Slater added were talented shooters.

"This is probably on the higher end of what we'll shoot. But, look, we've got good shooters," Wade said after the win. "We're going to let that thing fly. They're open. I mean, we don't want any hesitation. Let it fly."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After 13 games, the Wolfpack is shooting 39.1% from 3-point range, good for 18th in the country according to KenPom. NC State is shooting 28.5 threes per game through the first 13 games of the season, just outside the top 30 in the country for most attempts from downtown. To say the Pack has lived and died by the three would be an understatement.

In three of the team's four losses in the non-conference schedule, the Wolfpack shot below 37% from 3-point range, well below the normal clip the team shot throughout the start. The worst showing of the season came in a win over Alabama-Birmingham, as the Pack made just four shots from downtown. It proved in that game that it could survive without the three, but it wouldn't be pretty.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) looks on during the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State has four regular 3-point shooters sitting above 40% from beyond the arc, a solid number that could be even better with more contribution from a player like Matt Able. When his shot is falling, Able might be one of the best two shooters on the team alongside Paul McNeil, who leads the Wolfpack with 41 made threes.

To put it simply, the shooting must continue to be strong if the Wolfpack is going to have success in ACC play.

