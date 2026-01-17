One Way the Wolfpack is Building Chemistry on the Court

RALEIGH — Will Wade took over the NC State program and immediately needed to rebuild the roster from top to bottom. That required extensive work in the transfer portal, as the Wolfpack returned just one contributor and a former walk-on that became a fan favorite during the team's Final Four run in 2024.

With so many new faces in the building, the team worked hard to develop chemistry throughout the offseason and during the first two months of the 2025-26 campaign. Sitting at 12-5 overall and 3-1 in conference play, the Wolfpack isn't exactly where Wade hoped it would be at this point, but things are starting to turn for the better. A main reason why is improving chemistry across the roster.

As simple as pointing a finger

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State player Darrion Williams answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

During NC State's open practice in the preseason phase of Will Wade's opening year in Raleigh, there was a clear emphasis on building connectivity within the team. The Wolfpack players were vocal, as much as they could be with media in the building, and clearly trying to get to know each other as basketball players. However, there was one aspect of practice that didn't seem massive, but has propelled the Pack on some of its best shooting nights.

As the Wolfpack went up and down the floor running its offense against air, the possessions often ended with somebody firing up a 3-point shot. When the shot fell, the player who buried it would actively seek out the passer and point at him as a nod for the assist. When this didn't happen, Wade and the coaching staff would call it out.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) dribbles the ball as UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard DJ Patrick (8) defends during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"It's just saying good pass, knowing the other guy made a play for you," star forward Darrion Williams said when asked about the pointing at ACC Tipoff. "It's not just all about you. Connect with your teammates, that's the main point."

He added that the Wolfpack was expected to continue the pointing exercise during games. The players followed their orders. Whether something as simple as pointing fingers at one another, productively, of course, contributed to NC State's 40.1% 3-point shooting through the first 17 games is a little bit of a stretch. But its importance to Wade is evident.

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"I do think our guys are getting a little more used to playing with each other," Wade said Thursday. "One thing that I like that we do, I don't think most people notice, is when we make an assisted three, both guys point at each other and we've been way more consistent on that. That's something I'm huge on... If you watch the film, you could see us doing that quite a bit more."

The small gesture might not be noticeable to the common eye as the players move at a pace sometimes too fast for fans watching on their televisions and in the various arenas where NC State goes to battle twice a week. However, it's a clear sign of the team's commitment to Wade's philosophies. The more buy-in Wade gets as the season goes on, the better it bodes for the Wolfpack.

