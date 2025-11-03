How NC State Shook Up the ACC Football Standings
On Saturday, Georgia Tech walked into Carter-Finley Stadium with a perfect 8-0 record and a No. 8 next to its name in the latest edition of the AP poll. Late that night, it left a field filled with fans donning the red of the Wolfpack, as NC State shocked the Yellow Jackets in a 48-36 shootout under the lights.
Georgia Tech and Virginia, the other primary contender in the ACC, are a combined 16-2. The two losses? Both came at the hands of Dave Doeren's feisty Wolfpack.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we look at how NC State has affected the race to the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff from the middle of the conference standings.
Watch the Episode here
Doeren's Thoughts on the Upset
The veteran head coach was obviously elated after his team stunned the college football world. Find out what he had to say after the game right here:
On the effort of his team and the fan base
- "With the injuries that we've had and the number of guys that were out in that game, we needed guys to just really rise up. There weren't even backups in certain spots in this game..."
- "Our fan base tonight, it was Homecoming, it was an awesome crowd. You guys were in it and we thank you for that because there's a lot of people out there that have quit on us and for those of you that came tonight, you didn't. And so thank you for your support for these players, and I'm so proud of them and happy for them, because it's been a tough year."
On the performance of redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott in the win
- "I'm not surprised at all. I mean, that was the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the AC. We thought we could run the football on them. They play a lot of cover two, which gives you an opportunity, numbers-wise, to hand the ball off and run it and Duke is way faster than people know. That's why we made him a kickoff returner."
- "Obviously, we didn't tonight, because he had more on his plate in the backfield, but I'm not surprised. I mean, he comes to practice every day since he's been here and you see what kind of electric player he is and all through high school, the kind of player he was there."
