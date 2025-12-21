Potential Transfer Portal Running Back Targets For NC State

Although the 2026 transfer portal doesn't open until January, several college football stars, including NC State star running back Hollywood Smothers, have already announced their intention to enter the portal.

With Smothers's departure, the Wolfpack's running back depth looks thin heading into next season, and there's a strong chance that head coach Dave Doeren will target the position in the portal. Here are a couple of backs NC State could target to replace Smothers.

Two Transfer Portal Running Backs NC State Should Target

Before exploring the portal options, it's worth noting that there’s a strong chance that Doeren and NC State will turn to Jayden Scott to carry the workload at running back next season. However, even with Scott, the Wolfpack will still likely want to bring in another back from the portal to help replace Smothers' lost production.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs the ball around Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1) CJ Baxter, Texas

CJ Baxter was once the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting class, but after suffering a devastating knee injury ahead of the 2024 season, his career has taken a turn for the worse. However, a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get back on track.

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Florida native appeared in eight games in 2025, rushing for 196 yards on 54 carries. Given his limited production last season, NC State likely wouldn't have to compete with some of the nation's top programs to land him and could take a flyer on the former five-star recruit, hoping he returns to his freshman-year form.

Baxter has all the talent in the world, and if he's fully healthy, he could potentially help NC State not only replace Smothers' production from 2025 but perhaps even surpass it. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 40 overall player in the portal and the No. 4 running back.

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Damari Alston, Auburn

Damari Alston entered the portal in November after appearing in only four games this season to preserve an extra year of eligibility. He's a former four-star prospect from the 2022 class and has been a contributor to Auburn's offense for the past four seasons.

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (0) carries the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Domani Jackson (1) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The Georgia native has totaled 809 yards and six touchdowns across 28 games at Auburn. He wouldn't come in and take over the Wolfpack's running back room, but he's a veteran player whose skill set could pair nicely with Scott, giving NC State a one-two punch.

Alston would be a solid addition to NC State's offense. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 151 overall player in the portal and the No. 16 running back.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.