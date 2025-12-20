The Impact of Hollywood Smothers' Exit From NC State

NC State wrapped up its 2025 season with an eighth win, as the Wolfpack pushed around the Memphis Tigers in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and walking away with a 31-7 victory. What made the Pack's win even more impressive, particularly on the offensive end, was who the team did it without.

Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal just a day before the bowl game after being the bellcow tailback for the Wolfpack throughout the 2025 campaign. Smothers also intends to explore his options in the NFL.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, find out what the impact of Smothers' exit is for the program and himself as host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks things down.

Even without Smothers, NC State thrives in the bowl win

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren receives the trophy after beating Memphis Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his 11 games of work, Smothers rushed for 939 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 189 yards and another score through the air. He was undoubtedly a critical part of the NC State offense for the entire year, but the Pack proved it could win without him in the stunning upset it pulled off against Georgia Tech in early November.

It also didn't hurt that most of head coach Dave Doeren's stars showed up to play for the Pack in Tampa, Florida, on Friday. Tight end Justin Joly, left tackle Jacarrius Peak and several defense players opted in to the bowl game, embodying their head coach's passion for bowl season and earning one last victory for the Wolfpack before their next chapters get underway.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren greats Memphis Tigers interim head coach Reggie Howard after the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I'm proud of our team. There's a lot of people not playing in games... We had everyone else," Doeren said after the win. "Look at (Justin) Joly, you look at (Brandon) Cleveland, Caden (Fordham), these seniors in a lot of places aren't doing it. I can't explain how much that makes me feel special that these guys want to play for each other one more time."

Doeren was outspoken during the buildup to the game about the concept of opt-outs ruining the bowl season. Part of it is a result of the College Football Playoff, but it has been amplified by the transfer portal's position on the broken college football calendar. Smothers needed to decide what was best for his future and he believed getting a head start on that process was.

