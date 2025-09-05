Previewing Virginia's Offense Ahead of NC State Matchup
First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and the NC State Wolfpack defense are ready to see another offense in the second week of the 2025 campaign. In a unique non-conference matchup against ACC member Virginia, the Wolfpack will look to improve to 2-0 in the 2025 season.
Virginia handled its business in a Week 1 matchup against Coastal Carolina, dominating the Chanticleers 48-7 in Charlottesville.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider podcast, our hosts break down the key players and scheme expectations for Virginia's offense ahead of Saturday's game.
Eliot brought an NFL pedigree and years of coaching experience to Raleigh when he took the position last January. The appeal of his background and coaching style helped NC State rebuild its defense during the offseason.
After the strong opening week performance, Eliot spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the team's matchup against Virginia on Saturday.
On his overall feelings about his first game as the defensive coordinator for NC State
- Eliot: "It was awesome. Great atmosphere. The fans were loud. Really good energy. The players had a lot of energy, too. You could tell that type of atmosphere really motivated them. The crowd stayed in it the whole game."
On the game-winning fourth down stop and knowing what was coming against ECU
- Eliot: "We practiced that play as the final play multiple times, so we were ready for that down there. You never know what they're going to do, but we felt good that we had practiced it a bunch and then they ran it."
On what was working for his defense early in the ECU game
- Eliot: "Run defense. When you play great run defense and TFLs, then you put the offense behind the chains. As long as you can continue to not let them get you in 3rd-and-mediums and 3rd-and-shorts, then you're going to get off the field if you play good third-down defense.
- If you get them into a 3rd-and-long, you should win 70% of those. A great third-down defense only wins 30% of the 3rd-and-shorts. Third-down defense is based on the distance. If it's a 3rd-and-medium, a great defense will win 55% ... The key is first and second down. The more you can get them into 3rd-and-long, the better chance you have to get off the field."
