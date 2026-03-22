Projecting NC State's Second Round Starting Five vs. Michigan

NC State will try to shock the women's college basketball world on Sunday when it takes on Michigan, the No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth region of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack knocked off No. 10 seed Tennessee in the first round on Friday, overcoming the Volunteer full-court pressure for all 40 minutes on the back of a monster performance from sophomore guard Zamareya Jones.

The Pack suffered an unfortunate loss roster-wise during the victory, as junior guard Zoe Brooks left the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter and showed up as questionable on the Saturday injury report. With Brooks potentially sidelined, NC State might go with a very different-looking starting five against the talented Wolverines on Sunday.

The starting five

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Zamareya Jones (3) grabs a rebound against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sophomore guard Zam Jones

Jones put together a massive performance in the win over Tennessee and is hoping to roll that confidence over into the second round. The sophomore scored a career-high 30 points, which proved crucial when Brooks left the game with her injury. Jones scored or assisted on 22 of her team's first 34 points and added five steals.

Now, she'll need to author another impressive chapter in her March Madness career on Sunday against more full-court pressure from the young and talented Michigan squad, especially if Brooks can't suit up.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Destiny Lunan (7) loses the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Ky'She Lunan

With Brooks in a walking boot and on crutches on Saturday, it doesn't seem likely that the junior gets the start for the Wolfpack against Michigan. Ky'She Lunan filled in for Brooks during the win over Tennessee and the freshman guard handled the pressure well. She scored just four points, but took the load off of Jones' back by handling the ball more and more.

"I was tired, I'm not going to lie," Jones said. "She definitely helped me bring the ball up the court, getting off the ball a little bit. She made a couple of mistakes, but she's a freshman, so I took responsibility. ... She's a great kid. She definitely is a bucket and she definitely stepped up big in this game."

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Londynn Jones (3) goes to the basket with NC State Wolfpack guard Qadence Samuels (2) defending during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Junior guard Qadence Samuels

On a night where it needed some scoring pop, the Wolfpack got just that from junior guard Qadence Samuels, who chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds in the win over Tennessee. NC State will need even more if it wants a chance against the Wolverines, particularly from beyond the 3-point arc.

The UConn transfer has been a hot-and-cold shooter all season long, but her length and athleticism allowed her to hang around in the starting five through most of the year.

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) grabs a rebound against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Junior forward Khamil Pierre

Pierre came up with another double-double in the win over Tennessee and will try to keep things going in the second game of the NCAA Tournament. It's the furthest she's played in the event after bowing out in the Play-in and the first round in her first two years at Vanderbilt.

Pierre has been far and away the most consistent producer for the Wolfpack on the offensive end, racking up double-doubles with great frequency. She came into the NCAA Tournament averaging a double-double with 16.8 points and 12 rebounds.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) looks to the basket against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Sophomore forward / center Tilda Trygger

NC State's 6-foot-6 center finally showed some of her usual offensive confidence after not taking a shot in the ACC Tournament loss to Notre Dame. Trygger scored six points and pulled down five rebounds, while offering stout rim protection with two blocks against the Volunteers.

Trygger will have a size advantage against Michigan, as the Wolverines don't have a player on the roster over 6-foot-3, but still play a frenetic style that might have the Wolfpack's big in some danger on the defensive end.