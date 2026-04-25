Projecting NC State's Starting Offensive Line in 2026

RALEIGH — After an 8-5 finish to the 2025 season, NC State lost numerous key pieces to graduation and the transfer portal, but retained its star quarterback, CJ Bailey, for the 2026 campaign. With Bailey back in the fold for his junior year, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff knew the trenches needed to be fortified for the highest level of success.

The Wolfpack remodeled the offensive line with some key transfer additions, but the returners made quality progress during spring practices, according to both Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper . The offensive line could make or break the success NC State has in the coming season, as it is all that stands between Bailey and the defenses of the ACC. What will the line look like by the season opener against Virginia in Brazil?

The lineup

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) snaps the ball to North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) against Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Jimarion McCrimon (East Carolina transfer)

Left Guard: Kamen Smith (Returner)

Center: Spike Sowells (Returner)

Right Guard: Daniel Cruz (Texas transfer)

Right Tackle: Teague Andersen (Returner)

Three of the spots on the offensive line were solidified before spring camp. Both Teague Andersen and Spike Sowells played well enough to entrench themselves as foundational pieces to build the rest of the group around in 2026 once they committed to return to Raleigh for another season, so that's exactly what the Wolfpack did. Andersen will stick at right tackle, while Sowells will get a shot at the position he was recruited to play, running the show at center.

The third position locked down was left tackle, as the Wolfpack attacked the blind side in the transfer portal by bringing ECU's Jimarion McCrimon out west after seeing him twice in less than 12 months as an opponent. The transfer has big shoes to fill, as Jacarrius Peak was a standout tackle and blind side bodyguard last season for Bailey, but McCrimon already showed off his talent in spring camp.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Rico Jackson (64) holds the ball during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The guard slots were the big question for NC State after the offseason spending spree on the offensive line. The Wolfpack earned a commitment from a Power Conference guard who never got a real shot at his previous stop, bringing Daniel Cruz aboard from Texas. Cruz was a highly-touted recruit who showed enough potential for offensive line coach Garett Tujague to pursue him from the portal. Cruz's pedigree from practicing against SEC competition should win him a spot.

NC State got some nice reps from several rotation linemen during the 2025 season, with Kamen Smith being one of the standouts from that bunch. He'll have to beat out Yousef Mugharbil and Rico Jackson, as well as Cruz, depending on his status after spring camp, to get a spot, but Doeren and Tujague tend to like experience.