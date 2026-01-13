What the Grades Say About New Wolfpack Tackle Jimarion McCrimon

RALEIGH — With three starters on the way out the door via graduation and the transfer portal, the NC State coaching and recruiting staff needed to rebuild the team's offensive line for returning quarterback CJ Bailey. It became a major priority and the team started by addressing Bailey's blind side in the transfer portal.

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague and the rest of the staff settled on a player they saw twice in the last two seasons, securing a commitment from East Carolina tackle Jimarion McCrimon. After earning first-team All-Conference honors for the Pirates in the American Conference in 2025, McCrimon looked ready for a step up in competition. He will get that opportunity with the Pack.

What McCrimon's grades look like

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

In his two years of significant experience with ECU, McCrimon played both of the tackle spots. His efforts on the left side in 2025 were recognized by voters for the American Conference, but his grades were better during the 2024 season when he played right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. That bodes well in terms of flexibility for NC State when it comes to time to pick one for the new lineman.

PFF is imperfect when it comes to evaluating offensive line play from a grading standpoint, but it does provide a relative idea of what a tackle's strengths and weaknesses are. McCrimon finished as a better pass blocker than run blocker in both 2024 and 2025 at right and left tackle. On the right side, he posted a 65.9 grade, while he finished with a score of 63.2 on the opposite end.

At left tackle, McCrimon allowed just three sacks on 16 pressures in 2025. In true passing sets, he was only credited with one sack allowed from the left side. While he graded out stronger from the right side, he allowed more true passing set pressures in 2024. Still, McCrimon will be a strong option opposite Teague Andersen, no matter where NC State opts to deploy him.

The Wolfpack might lose some of the run block strength it had with Jacarrius Peak in 2025 with McCrimon. He was an average run blocker at right tackle, grading out with a 60.3. He was below average at left tackle, grading out with a 53.6. McCrimon will be blocking for a true bruiser in 2026, though, as Duke Scott has the potential to be a machine in terms of yards after contact.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.