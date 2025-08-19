Raleigh to Cyprus: Former Wolfpack Guard Starts Pro Hoops Journey
The pipeline from NC State to the NBA slowed down significantly toward the end of former head coach Kevin Keatts' tenure. Despite the miraculous run to the Final Four in 2024, the team failed to produce talent at the next level.
Many of the stars from that team, including DJ Horne and DJ Burns, found new roles playing professionally overseas. Horne ended up in Germany with USC Heidelberg, while Burns took his talents to South Korea to play for the Goyang Sono Skygunners.
The latest member of that group to make a move professionally is guard Breon Pass, who announced plans to sign with a team in Cyprus.
New Chapter For Pass
Pass's agent, Kev Martin of JCK Sports Group, announced that the guard is signing with the Achilleas Kaimakliou Basketball Club based in Kaimakli, Cyprus. The team is part of the ECOMMBX Basket League.
"Breon’s work ethic, leadership, and passion for the game have brought him to this moment, and we’re proud to support him as he takes his talents to the next level overseas," Martin wrote on an Instagram post.
Pass joined Burns, Horne and Mohamed Diarra as another contributor from the Final Four team to find work in a league outside of the United States. Diarra currently plays for Cholet Basket in France after spending a season with Limoges CSP, also in France.
Pass with the Wolfpack
The guard spent four seasons in Raleigh, slowly carving out a small role for himself with the team. He appeared in over 20 games every one of his seasons with the Wolfpack.
During the 2023-24 team's run through the ACC Tournament, Pass scored six points to help the Wolfpack take down Louisville. The guard struggled to find minutes in the NCAA Tournament but did appear in two of the four games.
In his senior season with the Wolfpack, the guard's role expanded significantly. Across 30 games, Pass started twice and played 421 minutes. His 3-point shooting ability was a plus in an otherwise disastrous season for the program, as the team missed the ACC Tournament and ultimately moved on from Keatts.
Pass explored gaining an additional year of eligibility, but ultimately opted to become a professional.
