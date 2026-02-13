Ranking NC State's 2026 Football Opponents

RALEIGH — While college football season is just around six months away, the schedules for most programs around the country are settled and teams are beginning the early stages of preparing for the year. With school back in session and the roster mostly finalized, NC State is one of those programs speeding toward spring practices and the 2026 season.

The Wolfpack could be poised for a strong year with some key roster moves and retentions, particularly after bringing back star quarterback CJ Bailey for his junior year. The schedule is loaded with opportunities against quality opponents and the Wolfpack will try to build on the 8-5 season in 2025 by being more of a competitor in the ACC.

How do the 2026 matchups rank?

Many of the Wolfpack's opponents settled their rosters during the transfer portal period, but the volatility of the college game is more unpredictable than ever before. Some of NC State's opponents have quarterback questions to answer, among other issues. Nonetheless, here is a ranking of the Pack's coming foes.

12. Richmond (H) - Sep. 12

With the Wolfpack slated to play nine conference games for the first time in 2026, a result of rule changes from the ACC, it will play just one FCS opponent, the Richmond Spiders. The Spiders finished 7-5 in 2025, placing fourth in the Patriot League with four league losses. One of the five losses came at the hands of Bill Belichick and UNC.

11. Appalachian State (H) - Sep. 26

In 2025, NC State planned on heading to Boone, North Carolina, to face Appalachian State, but ended up scrapping those plans to play a non-conference game against conference foe Virginia in Raleigh. Now, the Mountaineers will come to Carter-Finley Stadium in late September to try to knock off the Wolfpack in its own den.

The Mountaineers finished 5-8 in Dowell Loggains' first season leading the program. New Wolfpack wide receiver Davion Dozier will get the chance to play his old team early in 2026.

10. Syracuse (H) - Nov. 14

After losing in his first matchup against the Orange, Bailey will get another crack at beating Fran Brown and Syracuse in November at Carter-Finley. SU quarterback Steve Angeli should be back, but the rest of the Orange roster leaves much to be desired, at least on paper.

Brown has already pulled one 10-win season out of nowhere, so the Orange may be more competitive than many expect. Still, the Wolfpack should be comfortable with this particular tilt.

9. UNC (A) - Nov. 28

NC State is in the midst of a five-game win streak over UNC on the gridiron. That shouldn't change in 2026, as UNC continues to get its footing under controversial head coach Bill Belichick, who continues to make more waves away from the football field than on it.

The 2026 edition of the rivalry is on the road, but that hasn't stopped Doeren of late, with the Wolfpack winning two-straight games at Kenan Stadium.

8. Duke (H) - Nov. 7

After falling on the road to a talented Duke team that went on to win the ACC Championship shockingly, NC State will get a shot at revenge in Raleigh in the home stretch of the 2026 season. Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils find themselves in a bit of a rebuild, however.

Star quarterback Darian Mensah is gone, as are several key members of the defense from the 2025 roster. From a roster standpoint, the Wolfpack appears to be in a stronger position heading into the 2026 campaign.

7. Wake Forest (H) -Oct 10

Wake Forest had a remarkable first season under Jake Dickert, who defied the odds and took the Demon Deacons to the Mayo Bowl and won, despite being picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings.

Unfortunately for Dickert, he lost many of his core pieces from the 2025 roster and now has to face an NC State team that already beat him in its home stadium in 2026. UNC transfer quarterback Gio Lopez is likely to get another shot at the Wolfpack with Wake Forest.

6. Stanford (A) - Oct. 24

It's a new era for college football in the Bay Area, with both Cal and Stanford hiring new head coaches as they rebuild their programs. The Wolfpack is heading to Palo Alto, California, to face the Cardinal near the end of October.

While Stanford shouldn't be one of the stronger teams in the conference in 2026, it's a lengthy road trip for the Wolfpack that could be dangerous.

5. Florida State (A) - Nov. 21

Florida State is another mysterious program from year to year, as Mike Norvell continues to struggle with consistency. Still, a road trip to Tallahassee won't be easy for the Wolfpack, although there's some precedent of success against the Seminoles down there with Doeren in charge.

There will be several new faces on both sidelines, but FSU wideout Duce Robinson won't have to worry about a historic lockdown performance from defensive back Devon Marshall in 2026.

4. Louisville (H) - Oct. 3

Jeff Brohm already knocked off Doeren and the Wolfpack in Carter-Finley Stadium in 2023, but he and the Louisville Cardinals will get another shot three years later. The Cardinals experienced some roster turnover, but Brohm has the program moving in the right direction.

Star running back Isaac Brown represents a massive test for the NC State defense, but with another year under defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, it should be ready.

3. Cal (H) - Oct. 31

The Golden Bears are one of the Wolfpack's toughest 2026 opponents. Yes, you're reading that correctly. With Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele back for his sophomore season under first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi, the momentum at Cal is serious.

Luckily for NC State, the game is back in Raleigh, giving the Wolfpack a raucous Halloween crowd behind it against what could be a dark-horse contender in the ACC.

2. Virginia (College Football Brasil) - Aug. 29

An ACC league game on another continent? NC State's Week 0 matchup against Virginia will be played in Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The Wolfpack and Cavaliers played an epic non-conference game in 2025, with the Pack escaping after an interception in the end zone.

The unprecedented overseas game for NC State sets up an exciting rest of the season, with loads of potential for the Wolfpack. Virginia is hoping to build on an impressive season that ended with a trip to the ACC Championship game.

1. Vanderbilt (A) - Sep. 19

While Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia is gone, Vanderbilt isn't going anywhere under coach Clark Lea. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, it will head into the belly of the beast in Nashville in the third week of the season.

Should NC State survive against its lone SEC opponent in 2026, the ceiling for the rest of the year rises greatly.

