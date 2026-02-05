NC State’s Football Class Gets Questionable Ranking

Wednesday was the offical February national signing day across college football. While most schools already had their recruiting classes close to finalized after the December signing period, many more uncommitted prospects will be announcing their decisions in the coming days.



North Carolina State did not announce any additional commitments on Wednesday, and there are a few uncommitted players who hold offers from the Wolfpack. However, they're expected to sign elsewhere.



Where Does NC State's 2026 Recruiting Class Rank?



Dave Doeren has landed the nation's No. 47 recruting class and the No. 12 class in the ACC, according to On3's industry wide rankings that factors in all national recruiting platforms. The Wolfpack has a whopping 27 high school players comitted, mostly consisting of three-star recruits.



NC State's Top Signees



NC State's class's strength is in the volume, opting for more recruits and potential over high-profile five-stars. Still, it has a few top-500 players who could become crucial parts of the program.

NC State early enrollee freshman WR Amiri Acker earned his fourth star to rise to No. 196 overall in the final 2026 Rivals300 rankings update.



Four-star wide receiver Amiri Acker leads the class as its top recruit. Acker is the No. 7 player from the state of South Carolina, the No. 50 wide receiver recruit in the nation and a top-500 recruit overall. He improved each high school season and has a background in track that should add to his repertoire on the football field. He had 20 scholarship offers, including from fellow ACC foes Boston College and Georgia Tech.



Kinston (NC) wide receiver Tyreek Copper also has some four-star ratings but is a consensus three-star in this class. He has the NFL and college football bloodlines, as his father played nine seasons in the pros, and his brother is a former East Carolina wide receiver. Copper had over 2,600 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns during his high school career.



Defensive end Damaad Lewis (Charlotte, NC) was a late addition to the NC State recrutiing class. The three-star decommitted from Florida State last month, and the Wolfpack swooped in to sign him this week, earning an official commitment on Jan. 31. Lewis also has NFL pedigree. His brother Damien is an offensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks and won a national championship at LSU.



Linebacker Zykir Moore (Pittsburgh, PA) is another of the top recrutis in this class. He has some filling out to do at 6-foot-2, 218 lbs, He's a fast-rising player and had a monster senior season with 140 tackles, including 20 TFLs and nine sacks.

