Another Rough Week for the ACC
While North Carolina State took care of business and moved to 3-0 with a win over Wake Forest on Thursday night, the rest of the ACC had another tough weekend. The conference started its league games and also wrapped up some non-conference matchups across the country.
The Miami Hurricanes continued to prove themselves as the class of the conference, winning a ranked matchup against the Cinderella story South Florida Bulls.
Winston-Salem hadn't been a place where NC State walked away successfully. Since 2000, NC State has won just four games (including Thursday) at Allegacy Stadium against the Demon Deacons. The win on Thursday marked the second in a row for head coach Dave Doeren in Winston-Salem.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's press conference after NC State's 34-24 win over Wake Forest:
On the overall performance of the team
- Doeren: "Good to be 3-0. I’m proud of our guys. Defensively, it was two halves, and what a great second half. We held them to like 30 yards, and I think they stopped them every time they were on the field. It was a second-half shutout, two great interceptions, and I loved Isaiah Shirley's play. It was such a key play at a key moment in the game. It was a second straight game without a turnover on offense. We’re taking care of the ball, being physical. The run game was great. The guys caught the football, for the most part."
- "We had some penalties that we need to clean up that kept us from scoring again which is disappointing. What a terrible start with a kickoff return for a touchdown. The thing we love is we're tested. We've been down a couple of times. These guys know how to fight back. They believe. They don't flinch. There's no division. Coaches made good adjustments two weeks in a row now. It’s pretty exciting to go on the road, get your first win, and to play the way we did in that second half."
On what was missing from the 2024 team
- Doeren: "You’ve got to see the guys play to figure out who you are a little bit, but we knew we needed to come together, and that was the thing last year's team didn't do. It was a major part of what I wanted in the offseason: to create that chemistry on the team. Winning helps, and getting guys out there making plays helps build belief. I think playing the schedule that we played has helped us. We've been tested. That team (Wake Forest) hadn’t. It definitely put us in a better position in week three by playing the two teams that we did."
