Sagnia Finds Form in Wolfpack's Win Over Syracuse

RALEIGH — While Ven-Allen Lubin has been a menace for NC State in the front court since the start of ACC play, the Wolfpack doesn't want to overburden the veteran big man. That's what makes the development of freshman forward Musa Sagnia so important, a process that took a massive step in Tuesday's win over Syracuse.

The Gambian big man performed well on both ends of the court for the Wolfpack, scoring a career-high 10 points while shooting 5-of-6 from the field. The improved production from Sagnia is a massive turn of events for NC State, which needs more size in the front court as the competition ramps up over the next month of ACC play.

The numbers love Musa

Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) is defended by NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to his 10 points in 14 minutes of work, Sagnia added four rebounds and finished with a plus-9. The combination of Sagnia and Lubin shot 13-of-14 from the field, as Lubin made all eight of his shot attempts en route to an 18-point effort. That front-court production made the Wolfpack nearly unbeatable for Syracuse from an offensive standpoint.

Wade showed patience with Sagnia throughout the first two months of the season, as learning American college basketball after playing professional basketball in Spain was not an easy process. There are intricacies in the American game that don't exist overseas, as well as a different style of physicality that Sagnia has struggled with at times, often playing himself into foul trouble like in the game against Pitt.

"Musa is getting better. It just takes some time to adjust," Wade said. "He had his best practice yesterday... I think that he's going to continue to improve, continue to get better. Our metrics say we've got to play him more and so we've been trying to do that... We need to play him more."

Sagnia has developed a strong relationship with assistant coach Adam Howard, the team's lead offensive assistant. The two spend hours in the gym together, as Howard has worked hard to get the international product up to speed as quickly as possible. While Sagnia's highly positive attitude about life is helpful on the basketball court, it's his work ethic that's showing up now.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) defends a pass intended for Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"I think he's just getting more confident, more comfortable," Sagnia's teammate Darrion Williams said. "He's in there every day with Coach Howard, putting work in. We worked out together this morning, so I just think he's constantly in the gym. I think as his confidence grows, it'll help us out a lot as a team."

As Williams said, the more comfortable Sagnia gets, the higher the likelihood of his getting increased playing time goes up. If the Wolfpack has aspirations of a deeper run in the ACC and NCAA Tournament, Sagnia will need to carve out a larger role with more confidence.

