Social Media Reacts to NC State's Big Home Win Over Virginia Tech
The North Carolina State Wolfpack picked up its sixth straight win and ninth in ACC play this season with an 82-73 victory over Virginia Tech.
The Wolfpack had to withstand a few tough runs to pull away from the Hokies, but its three-point shooting and timely scoring from Tre Holloman and Paul McNeil kept NC State in front for most of the game, beating the Hokies in Raleigh for the first time since 2017.
Social media was filled with epic reactions and shocking insights as the game unfolded, and many discovered NC State's potential.
Wolfpack Stays Hot
Wolfpack fans seem pretty confident they'll get their first home win against the Hokies in almost a decade.
Changing up the intros. No more "reckonings."
After a slow start, NC State outscores Virginia Tech 14-1 out of the media timeout. Quadir Copeland and Tre Holloman are now picking up where they left off against SMU. 20-7 Wolfpack.
Fans can't believe how quickly Will Wade has seemingly "fixed" the NC State program.
Virginia Tech engineers a 9-0 run to get back in the game, but Quadir Copeland and NC State still lead.
Scoring drought over. Where would NC State be without Paul McNeil?
Into the National Spotlight
Fans throughout the ACC have taken notice.
"Quadir Copeland such a difference-maker for NC State. Has been terrific in the first half, getting teammates easy buckets and also scoring in the paint. Has played like an All-ACC guy. Averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 assists in league play."
"Strong close" to the half leads to a 36-24 NC State cushion at halftime. Copeland, McNeil, Ven-Allen Lubin are leading the Wolfpack offense, shooting a combined 9-of-13. Copeland already has 6 more assists.
The Hokies are hanging around but NC State keeps answering.
A milestone day for NC State's biggest star. 1000 career points for Quadir Copeland.
Virginia Tech had it down to three points, but the NC State defense stepped up. McNeil drains another three to put the lead back to 10. 62-52 with 8:16 left.
McNeil has taken over -- 19 points, four makes from behind the arc, only one missed shot. 67-55 Wolfpack at the under-8 timeout.
The Wolfpack can shoot the three.
"Clearly one of the 25 best teams in the sport right now"
Monmumental Winning Streak
The Wolfpack win 82-73 to run the winning streak to six games. First time they've had one of those in a long time.
SIX STRAIGHT WINS
"NC State is absolutely rolling."
"Will Wade is a good coach."
