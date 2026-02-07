Social Media Reacts to NC State's Big Home Win Over Virginia Tech

The North Carolina State Wolfpack picked up its sixth straight win and ninth in ACC play this season with an 82-73 victory over Virginia Tech.

The Wolfpack had to withstand a few tough runs to pull away from the Hokies, but its three-point shooting and timely scoring from Tre Holloman and Paul McNeil kept NC State in front for most of the game, beating the Hokies in Raleigh for the first time since 2017.

Social media was filled with epic reactions and shocking insights as the game unfolded, and many discovered NC State's potential.

Wolfpack Stays Hot

Wolfpack fans seem pretty confident they'll get their first home win against the Hokies in almost a decade.

NC State hasn’t beaten VT in Raleigh since Dennis Smith Jr put up a triple double back in 2017.



Will Wade can change that today.



State - 78

VT - 68#GoPack — ACC State Fan (@acc_state) February 7, 2026

Changing up the intros. No more "reckonings."

NC State's intro video no longer talks about "a reckoning for college basketball" in the new version played just before player introductions. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 7, 2026

After a slow start, NC State outscores Virginia Tech 14-1 out of the media timeout. Quadir Copeland and Tre Holloman are now picking up where they left off against SMU. 20-7 Wolfpack.

Qadir Copeland transforming into a pass first point guard has completely changed NC State’s season. I can’t say it enough. He’s evolved into exactly what this team needs — RT (@ronniietorrt) February 7, 2026

Whatever Will Wade told NC State in the first media timeout worked. The Wolfpack is on a 14-1 run, and the Hokies have five turnovers already.



Tre Holloman is up to 5 points to pace all scorers.



NC State 20, Virginia Tech 7. 1H 10:58. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 7, 2026

Tre Holloman with the step-back 3!@PackMensBball is on a 14-1 run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k6tda1Wfbg — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 7, 2026

Fans can't believe how quickly Will Wade has seemingly "fixed" the NC State program.

NC State being good again, man I can’t believe me eyes — r (@Ivy_Mid2) February 7, 2026

Virginia Tech engineers a 9-0 run to get back in the game, but Quadir Copeland and NC State still lead.

Quick 9-0 Virginia Tech run capitalizing on some NC State turnovers + asserting themselves inside.



Copeland responds with a much needed bucket to get State’s lead back to 6. — Miles Masercola (@MasercolaMiles) February 7, 2026

Scoring drought over. Where would NC State be without Paul McNeil?

H1 3:52 | NC State 27, Virginia Tech 21



Paul McNeil hits a 3-pointer right before the media timeout, breaking a four-minute drought from the field.



NC State has led for nearly 14 minutes.



📸 Alex Manuel pic.twitter.com/dryLpoABNf — Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 7, 2026

Into the National Spotlight

Fans throughout the ACC have taken notice.

I think NC State has become one of best if not the best most difficult offenses to guard in the ACC. — Jeff or Jeffrey Fann (@TalkinACCSports) February 7, 2026

"Quadir Copeland such a difference-maker for NC State. Has been terrific in the first half, getting teammates easy buckets and also scoring in the paint. Has played like an All-ACC guy. Averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 assists in league play."

Quadir Copeland such a difference-maker for NC State.



Has been terrific in the first half, getting teammates easy buckets and also scoring in the paint.



Has played like an All-ACC guy. Averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 assists in league play. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 7, 2026

"Strong close" to the half leads to a 36-24 NC State cushion at halftime. Copeland, McNeil, Ven-Allen Lubin are leading the Wolfpack offense, shooting a combined 9-of-13. Copeland already has 6 more assists.

Strong close to the half for NC State especially defensively to bring a 12 point lead to the half.



Balanced, efficient, and in control for most of those 20 minutes. — Miles Masercola (@MasercolaMiles) February 7, 2026

The Hokies are hanging around but NC State keeps answering.

8-2 run for the Hokies out of their timeout before Copeland hangs and finishes outside of the painted area, plus a foul against the Hokies.



NC State 44, Virginia Tech 35 — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 7, 2026

Leaving Tre open: a mistake. pic.twitter.com/2fBCpI9Uis — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 7, 2026

A milestone day for NC State's biggest star. 1000 career points for Quadir Copeland.

1️⃣0️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ career points for Q pic.twitter.com/dSbFy9lLZ9 — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 7, 2026

Virginia Tech had it down to three points, but the NC State defense stepped up. McNeil drains another three to put the lead back to 10. 62-52 with 8:16 left.

Paul McNeil Jr. with another triple as @PackMensBball goes back up by double digits. pic.twitter.com/uJIhfiWmwj — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 7, 2026

McNeil has taken over -- 19 points, four makes from behind the arc, only one missed shot. 67-55 Wolfpack at the under-8 timeout.

Paul McNeil Jr is this generation's Scott Wood.



Anymore, if he gets a clean look, you can count it.



That's 4-5 from 3 from P2, and he's got 19 points to lead the Pack. — PackInsider.com (@PackInsider) February 7, 2026

Paul McNeil Jr YOU 🫵 are going to the association — CV24 Season (@heyitsevank) February 7, 2026

The Wolfpack can shoot the three.

NC State versus SMU on Tuesday & through 32 minutes against Virginia Tech this afternoon:



25-of-53 from three-point range (47.2%) — Rob McLamb (@RobMcLamb) February 7, 2026

"Clearly one of the 25 best teams in the sport right now"

I don’t think they will or maybe even should be ranked next week but NC State is clearly one of the 25 best teams in the sport right now. Quietly since the Georgia Tech loss have just taken care of business. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) February 7, 2026

Monmumental Winning Streak

The Wolfpack win 82-73 to run the winning streak to six games. First time they've had one of those in a long time.

Final | NC State 82, Virginia Tech 73



Another takeover game from Quadir Copeland with 21 points and 10 assists, while McNeil added 21 points of his own.



The Pack is on its first six-game ACC regular season win streak since the 1973-74 season.



📸 Alex Manuel pic.twitter.com/PqX0kf3Wml — Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 7, 2026

SIX STRAIGHT WINS

NC STATE WINS THEIR SIXTH STRAIGHT! 9-2 IN THE ACC! — WolfpackFan317 (@WolfpackFan317) February 7, 2026

That is SIX straight W’s for NC State!!! Quadir Copeland continues to be a floor general. He and Paul McNeil each dropped 21. Tre Holloman scored 16. Really impressed by his defensive effort, again.



Good win for the Pack. — Kate Rogerson (@KateRogersonTV) February 7, 2026

"NC State is absolutely rolling."

This NC State team is absolutely rolling. Just playing tremendous basketball right now — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) February 7, 2026

"Will Wade is a good coach."

Credit NC State for locking in every time Hokies got to within three.



Will Wade is a good coach. — Ben Griffitts (@RealBenG) February 7, 2026

