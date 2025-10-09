Paul McNeil Ready To Take Big Leap For Wolfpack
CHARLOTTE — NC State men's basketball will look very different for a variety of reasons. First-year head coach Will Wade should bring his chaotic approach to Raleigh and have a competitive team after he assembled one of the strongest transfer classes in the nation for his first Wolfpack team.
The Pack went from afterthought to contender without playing a game after the additions of high-end transfers like Darrion Williams, Ven-Allen Lubin and Tre Holloman. The first two players joined Wade at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte, discussing the upcoming season with great confidence. During his appearance on the ACC Network, Williams was asked by ESPN's Seth Greenberg if there was a member of the team the nation needed to know about other than Williams and his television partner, Lubin.
"You mentioned Matt Able, but I think another guy who's under the radar is Paul McNeil," Williams said. "From the beginning of summer to now, I think he's gotten better the most out of everybody and he can really shoot the ball."
McNeil's Development
The sophomore guard was one of the only returners from Kevin Keatts' final team in the 2024-25 season. Wade and his staff wanted to keep McNeil due to his shooting prowess in hopes of him taking a big step during the offseason. According to his superstar teammate, the sophomore guard did just that.
Earlier in the offseason, Wade discussed McNeil's shooting ability and the improvements he's made. At the Wolfpack's open practice, his catch-and-shoot prowess stood out next to his other teammates.
"On 112 attempts, he's made 46 percent of his threes, which is, which is phenomenal," Wade said after the offseason training program ended.
The Numbers Under Keatts
McNeil worked his way into the rotation as the ugly 2024-25 season moved along for the Wolfpack. He played 20-plus minutes in three of the Wolfpack's last five games and scored 24 points in a win over Wake Forest.
He finished his freshman season 24 games played, three starts and strong shooting statistics. He made 35.6% of his 3-point attempts but improved as the season went on. While he only averaged 4.2 points per game, the potential was there. It was enough for Wade and his staff to work to keep McNeil onboard as the program's direction shifted to the 'Red Reckoning.'
Most Underrated?
While Williams had already let the world know about McNeil, he wasn't the only member of the program to put people on notice. Wade, surrounded by a swarm of reporters, was asked who the most underrated member of his program was. It's a tough question for some coaches, as it requires walking a tightrope without ruining the confidence or disrespecting their own player. Wade answered confidently.
"I think Paul McNeil has been really good. He averaged four points a game last year, so he probably doesn't jump off the radar for a lot of people," Wade said. "He's going to average four points by the first media (timeout) this year."
The sophomore guard will get his first chance to show the nation his improved play when the Wolfpack hosts NC Central on Nov. 3.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.