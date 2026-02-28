Social Media Reacts to NC State's Overtime Collapse
In this story:
North Carolina State traveled to South Bend, Ind., on Saturday to play the Norte Dame Fighting Irish in its final road game of the regular season. The Wolfpack was trying to avoid a second straight loss but couldn't finish the deal, falling 96-90 in overtime.
Forward Ven-Allen Lubin impressed with 24 points against one of his former teams, while NC State saw four starters score in double figures. Yet, it wasn't enough. Notre Dame's combination of Cole Certa and Jalen Haralson became unstoppable, and the Irish erased a seven-point deficit before taking over in overtime.
The matchup had people talking on social media.
NC State Collapses Late in Overtime Loss
The Wolfpack looks to ruin Notre Dame's Senior Day.
It's a homecoming of sorts for Ven-Allen Lubin. The senior began his career with Notre Dame before stops at Vanderbilt and North Carolina before joining NC State.
A different kind of start for NC State today. Lubin gets in the mix, and the Wolfpack has charged forward early in this one, forcing a Notre Dame timeout. 11-2 lead just over three minutes into the game.
Defense has shown up and made a difference early.
Notre Dame has cut the lead to one.
Another game with a huge three-pointer impact.
"Ven-Allen Lubin lives to dunk"
High-scoring first half. NC State leads 44-38. The team shave combined for 13 three-pointers. The Wolfpack has gotten two each from Tre Holloman and Paul McNeil Jr. Ven-Allen Lubin is the leading scorer with 12 points.
Darrion Williams and Quadir Copleand have come alive in the second half to help NC State add to its lead. Both are now in double figures at the first media timeout.
Little run from Notre Dame makes it a one-point game again.
It's looking like this one will come down to the wire. NC State holds a four-point lead, 71-67, with 7:35 remaining.
Copeland is now up to 17 points. It's been him and Lubin carrying the team today. NC State has increased the lead to eight.
Seven-point game with 2:49 left. Buckle up.
Down to two points with just over a minute left.
"Last minutes of NC State-Notre Dame has been ugly."
Notre Dame star feshman Jalen Haralson ties it up at 81 with two free throws. He's been unstoppable today, leading the Fighting Irish with 22 points.
Overtime coming up.
That kind of second half for the Wolfpack. "Notre Dame took its first lead of the entire game against NC State in overtime. Just wow..."
App issues.
Final score: Notre Dame 96, NC State 90. Ven-Allen Lubin leads the way with 24 points. Darrion WIlliams, Quadir Copeland, and Paul McNeil Jr were also in double figures, but Cole Certa, Jalen Haralson, and Braeden Strewsberry lead Notre Dame to the upset. Fourth loss in the last five for the Wolfpack.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.