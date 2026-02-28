Social Media Reacts to NC State's Overtime Collapse

North Carolina State traveled to South Bend, Ind., on Saturday to play the Norte Dame Fighting Irish in its final road game of the regular season. The Wolfpack was trying to avoid a second straight loss but couldn't finish the deal, falling 96-90 in overtime.

Forward Ven-Allen Lubin impressed with 24 points against one of his former teams, while NC State saw four starters score in double figures. Yet, it wasn't enough. Notre Dame's combination of Cole Certa and Jalen Haralson became unstoppable, and the Irish erased a seven-point deficit before taking over in overtime.

The matchup had people talking on social media.

NC State Collapses Late in Overtime Loss

The Wolfpack looks to ruin Notre Dame's Senior Day.

Senior Day scooter for Micah Shrewsberry, who injured his Achilles during Tuesday’s loss to Duke.



Notre Dame takes on NC State at Noon. pic.twitter.com/emnLDDqGiG — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 28, 2026

It's a homecoming of sorts for Ven-Allen Lubin. The senior began his career with Notre Dame before stops at Vanderbilt and North Carolina before joining NC State.

Former Irish forward Ven-Allen Lubin returns to Purcell Pavilion as NC State (19-9, 10-5 ACC) visits Notre Dame (12-16, 3-12).



Tip coming at just after noon. pic.twitter.com/iwoZZp85r5 — Bennett Wise WSBT (@BennettWiseWSBT) February 28, 2026

A different kind of start for NC State today. Lubin gets in the mix, and the Wolfpack has charged forward early in this one, forcing a Notre Dame timeout. 11-2 lead just over three minutes into the game.

Ven-Allen Lubin gets a bucket against his former team, then Paul McNeil gets a defensive rebound, which leads to a 3-pointer by Darrion Williams. Lubin follows with a dunk, forcing Notre Dame to take a timeout.



NC State leads 11-2 through the first 3:14 of play. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 28, 2026

Defense has shown up and made a difference early.

Under-12: NC State 19, Notre Dame 13



Wolfpack have generated five turnovers which has led to the early difference in this one. — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 28, 2026

Notre Dame has cut the lead to one.

🔥 7:48 1H — NC State 24, Notre Dame 23. One-point game, runs trading fast and physical in this ACC battle at Purcell Pavilion. Every possession feels heavy, crowd rising with each stop. This one is tight and turning. 🏀#NotreDame — ☘ Notre Dame Athletics 🎙 The Len Zone (@LenND1) February 28, 2026

Another game with a huge three-pointer impact.

Under-8: NC State 24, Notre Dame 23



Notre Dame now 5-for-10 from beyond the arc to stay within striking distance. — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 28, 2026

"Ven-Allen Lubin lives to dunk"

High-scoring first half. NC State leads 44-38. The team shave combined for 13 three-pointers. The Wolfpack has gotten two each from Tre Holloman and Paul McNeil Jr. Ven-Allen Lubin is the leading scorer with 12 points.

Halftime: NC State 44, Notre Dame 38



Fun game. Irish are 6-of-13 from three-point range, but the Wolfpack are 7-of-12. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 28, 2026

Darrion Williams and Quadir Copleand have come alive in the second half to help NC State add to its lead. Both are now in double figures at the first media timeout.

Under-16: NC State 55, Notre Dame 46



Darrion Williams drains the 8th three on the game for NC State. Copeland joins Lubin in double figures. — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 28, 2026

Little run from Notre Dame makes it a one-point game again.

NC State has gone ice cold on offense as Notre Dame goes on an 8-0 run to make it a 60-59 lead for the Wolfpack with 12:02 left to play.



Terrance Arceneaux finally snaps the more than 2:30 span of scoreless basketball with a layup to make it 62-59 at the under-12 timeout. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 28, 2026

It's looking like this one will come down to the wire. NC State holds a four-point lead, 71-67, with 7:35 remaining.

NC State 71, Notre Dame 67 — 7:35 remaining — Inside Pack Sports (@InsidePackSport) February 28, 2026

Copeland is now up to 17 points. It's been him and Lubin carrying the team today. NC State has increased the lead to eight.

Quadir Copleland carrying NC State right now.



Quadir Copeland: 17 points, 8 assists

Ven-Allen Lubin: 20 points, 6 rebounds



NC State 77, Notre Dame 69 — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 28, 2026

Seven-point game with 2:49 left. Buckle up.

⏱️ 2:49 left — NC State 81, Notre Dame 74. Key stat: both teams in the bonus, whistles and free throws deciding every possession. Purcell Pavilion is electric as this ACC game turns into a sprint to the finish. 🔥#NotreDame — ☘ Notre Dame Athletics 🎙 The Len Zone (@LenND1) February 28, 2026

Down to two points with just over a minute left.

Timeout Notre Dame with 1:06 left in this one.



81-79 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 28, 2026

"Last minutes of NC State-Notre Dame has been ugly."

Last minutes of NC State-Notre Dame has been ugly. — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) February 28, 2026

Notre Dame star feshman Jalen Haralson ties it up at 81 with two free throws. He's been unstoppable today, leading the Fighting Irish with 22 points.

Notre Dame freshman Jalen Haralson draws a foul on Ven-Allen Lubin and hits both free throws to make it 81-81. NC State calls a timeout with 12 seconds remaining.



The Wolfpack has gone scoreless in the last 3:11 of play with three straight missed 3-pointers. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 28, 2026

Overtime coming up.

Notre Dame and NC State are heading to OT 👀pic.twitter.com/RSDeOreiT8 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2026

That kind of second half for the Wolfpack. "Notre Dame took its first lead of the entire game against NC State in overtime. Just wow..."

Notre Dame took its first lead of the entire game against NC State in overtime. Just wow... — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 28, 2026

App issues.

BREAKING:



According to ESPN reports, NC State and Notre Dame have TIED. How will the committee assess such an unprecedented result? pic.twitter.com/KU4AXYuXEU — Bracket Dom (@BracketDom) February 28, 2026

Final score: Notre Dame 96, NC State 90. Ven-Allen Lubin leads the way with 24 points. Darrion WIlliams, Quadir Copeland, and Paul McNeil Jr were also in double figures, but Cole Certa, Jalen Haralson, and Braeden Strewsberry lead Notre Dame to the upset. Fourth loss in the last five for the Wolfpack.

Notre Dame upsets NC State in overtime!



This one is going to sting for the Wolfpack, who led most of the afternoon - including being up 79-70 with 4:30 to play.



Wolfpack have lost 4 of their last 5, with the one win being that drubbing of UNC pic.twitter.com/BCdq1d5wik — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 28, 2026

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE