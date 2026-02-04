Social Media Reacts to Quadir Copeland's Unforgettable Night Against SMU
The North Carolina State Wolfpack men's basketball team extended its winning streak with an 84-83 road win against SMU in Dallas on Tuesday night, capturing its fifth straight ACC victory and improving to 7-2 in conference play and 16-6 overall.
The Wolfpack got off to another slow start but mounted a comeback early in the second half behind the 3-point shooting of Tre Holloman and Paul McNeil Jr, the surprising contributions of Matt Able, the play-making ability of Quadir Copeland, and late-game heroics on the defensive end.
3-point shooting wins the day
Three-point shooting is a major factor for the Wolfpack this season. SMU is prone to giving up shots from beyond the arc. Will NC State continue the trend on the road in Dallas?
Appointment viewing:
SMU vs. NC State: heated rivlary?
First half calls are not sitting well with fans....
"Doug Shows is at it again. Called a flagrant 1 on a player blocking out in SMU vs NC State game. He always want to make sure people know he’s at the game. Smh"
The flagrant was on Quadir Copeland
Some positives but another slow start and another early deficit for NC State. Have to hope it doesn't bite them on the road.
Little bit of a run for the Wolfpack to trim into the lead and force an SMU timeout. Surprise, surprise: the three-ball was involved.
Game of runs is not going NC State's way. SMU suddenly up 11 after Boopie Miller caps an 8-0 with a three-pointer. 40-29 Mustangs with 2:41 left in the first. Three-point shooting has been a story, but not in the way Wolfpack fans had hoped.
It's tougher for some to watch than others
North Carolina State trails by eight at the half, but Darrion Williams showed up tonight.
Williams and Copeland Show starts the second half
Tre Holloman's knoicking down shots. Quadir Copeland's dishing out assists (10 already). Wolfpack within three, 50-47 at the first break of the second half.
Quick six points from Matt Able and NC State has the lead back! 61-60 with 10:51 left.
NC State "spurtablility." Picking it up from three. Paul McNeil, Will Able, Paul McNeil. All from Quadir Copeland. Biggest lead of the game for the Wolfpack,
It's getting close. Back and forth, highly-entertaining game.
A couple of key misses at the free throw line leave the door open for SMU in the final seconds.
But Tre Holloman shoves it right back at Boopie Miller. Game over. Wolfpack win 84-83.
Unorthodox but incredible night from Quadir Copeland.
"The ACC runs through Quadir Copeland"
