Social Media Reacts to Quadir Copeland's Unforgettable Night Against SMU

The North Carolina State Wolfpack men's basketball team extended its winning streak with an 84-83 road win against SMU in Dallas on Tuesday night, capturing its fifth straight ACC victory and improving to 7-2 in conference play and 16-6 overall.

The Wolfpack got off to another slow start but mounted a comeback early in the second half behind the 3-point shooting of Tre Holloman and Paul McNeil Jr, the surprising contributions of Matt Able, the play-making ability of Quadir Copeland, and late-game heroics on the defensive end.

3-point shooting wins the day

Three-point shooting is a major factor for the Wolfpack this season. SMU is prone to giving up shots from beyond the arc. Will NC State continue the trend on the road in Dallas?

In NC States 5 road conference games this year they have hit 13, 19, 8, 7, and 16 3-pointers respectfully. A 49.2% shooting clip.



SMU has allowed 9+ 3-pointers in EVERY ACC game played this season.



The Wolfpack offense should have some fun tonight. — Chris McDonald (@mcblimp95) February 3, 2026

Appointment viewing:

Boopie Miller vs Quadir Copeland tonight is going to be appointment television.



The two most electifying guards in the ACC in a big game for two teams just above the NCAA Tournament bubble. — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) February 3, 2026

SMU vs. NC State: heated rivlary?

Boopie Miller and Tre Holloman getting into it after Holloman fouls him under the basket.



The two smallest dudes on the court getting after it. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 4, 2026

First half calls are not sitting well with fans....

"Doug Shows is at it again. Called a flagrant 1 on a player blocking out in SMU vs NC State game. He always want to make sure people know he’s at the game. Smh"

Doug Shows is at it again. Called a flagrant 1 on a player blocking out in SMU vs NC State game. He always want to make sure people know he’s at the game. Smh — Gary Nash (@Gnash74) February 4, 2026

The flagrant was on Quadir Copeland

1H 10:55 | Quadir Copeland is called for a flagrant foul after Yigitoglu falls over him. He goes 1 for 2 at the line. Q steals the ball and NC State gets the goal tending call.



NCSU 16 - SMU 18 — Jadyn Watson-Fisher (@jwatsonfisher) February 4, 2026

Some positives but another slow start and another early deficit for NC State. Have to hope it doesn't bite them on the road.

NC State is winning the rebounding battle overall at 13-12, but has zero offensive rebounds to this point. That, along with a 31.3 shooting percentage through the first 11 minutes of play, has the Mustangs up, 22-16, with 8:53 left to play. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 4, 2026

Little bit of a run for the Wolfpack to trim into the lead and force an SMU timeout. Surprise, surprise: the three-ball was involved.

SMU Timeout. This game just turned into a track meet. NC State hit back-to-back threes and a layup, while SMU has a layup, dunk and triple of its own.



Quadir Copeland: 3 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists.



SMU 27, NC State 24. 1H 7:32. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 4, 2026

Game of runs is not going NC State's way. SMU suddenly up 11 after Boopie Miller caps an 8-0 with a three-pointer. 40-29 Mustangs with 2:41 left in the first. Three-point shooting has been a story, but not in the way Wolfpack fans had hoped.

SMU with a fast 8-0 run and now NC State trails by 11.



Wade with a timeout. 2:39 left in the half.



NC State needs to be hitting 3s if they're going to win this game and right now they are shooting 29% from long range. — PackInsider.com (@PackInsider) February 4, 2026

It's tougher for some to watch than others

SMU vs. NC State doing everything in its power to put me to sleep two hours ahead of schedule. — Steven Diana (@StevenDianaWx) February 4, 2026

North Carolina State trails by eight at the half, but Darrion Williams showed up tonight.

HALFTIME: SMU: 42, NC State 34



Mustangs use a 10-0 late in the half to open up a sizable advantage at the break. Darrion Williams leads the Pack with 11 points, 2 rebounds as SMU drained seven triples in the opening twenty. pic.twitter.com/jBAzm5SZgK — Charlie Gribble (@Charlie_Grib) February 4, 2026

Williams and Copeland Show starts the second half

Here comes Darrion Williams as Copeland picks up his 8th assist.



46-39 SMU — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 4, 2026

Tre Holloman's knoicking down shots. Quadir Copeland's dishing out assists (10 already). Wolfpack within three, 50-47 at the first break of the second half.

Here comes Tre Holloman as he has back-to-back threes. Copeland up to 10 assists on the night.



Under-16: SMU 50, NC State 47 — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 4, 2026

Tre mf Holloman. Huge tip out from Matt right there. Making an impact even tho his shot isn’t falling rn. It will come. CMON BOYS WE’RE IN IT. — Big Rich Howell (@Fear_The_Beard1) February 4, 2026

Quick six points from Matt Able and NC State has the lead back! 61-60 with 10:51 left.

TOUGH 💪



Matt Able finds the basket through the contact for @PackMensBball!



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/L09wFliblB — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 4, 2026

MATT ABLE! THAT'S A LEAD! — WolfpackFan317 (@WolfpackFan317) February 4, 2026

MATT ABLE FROM THE CORNER FOR THE LEAD — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 4, 2026

NC State "spurtablility." Picking it up from three. Paul McNeil, Will Able, Paul McNeil. All from Quadir Copeland. Biggest lead of the game for the Wolfpack,

NC State. Spurtability.



That's a 20-4 run on the road to completely flip the game at SMU. — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) February 4, 2026

NC State is now 9-of-13 on 3-pointers in the second half after McNeil and Matt Able both hit 3-pointers to make it a 71-62 lead over SMU with 8:06 to play.



Quadir Copeland has assisted on 12 of State's 14 triples and now has a career-high 14 assists! 🤯 — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 4, 2026

It's getting close. Back and forth, highly-entertaining game.

If you're not watching NC State-SMU, I genuinely feel bad for you.



SMU was up 61-60 - NC State goes on a 13-3 run to make it up 73-64



SMU currently in the midst of an 11-6 run to cut the lead to 79-75.



Highly, HIGHLY entertaining game — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 4, 2026

NC State and SMU has me like....



Up 3 with 50 secs left. Lets Go Pack! pic.twitter.com/ysibZJNYBj — Kyle Holliday (@KyleHolliday) February 4, 2026

A couple of key misses at the free throw line leave the door open for SMU in the final seconds.

But Tre Holloman shoves it right back at Boopie Miller. Game over. Wolfpack win 84-83.

Quadir Copeland is fouled and misses both free throws. SMU gets the offensive rebound. Tre Holloman blocks the last shot and NC State wins it!



FINAL: NC State 84, SMU 83 — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 4, 2026

NC State holds on 84-83 to improve to 17-6 in year one of the Will Wade era.



Quadir Copeland finishes with 7 pts, 10 boards, and 16 assists!pic.twitter.com/8sjRLGOOGK — Cody Mitchell (@CMitchellHoops) February 4, 2026

Unorthodox but incredible night from Quadir Copeland.

NC State's Quadir Copeland is the first Division I player to log 16 assists and 0 turnovers since Belmont's Grayson Murphy did so in 2019.



Elite performance from the Pack's point guard. pic.twitter.com/BvuJ8e6xGq — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 4, 2026

"The ACC runs through Quadir Copeland"

The ACC runs through Quadir Copeland pic.twitter.com/GWcXsj9AAN — Pat (@patknowshisball) February 4, 2026

The Quadir Copeland experience is a fun one https://t.co/MNcgget4qa — Jackson Williford (@fj_williford) February 4, 2026

