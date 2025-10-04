Social Media Reacts to NC State’s Statement Win vs Campbell
Fans weren't happy with the North Carolina State football program after losing to Virginia Tech at home a week ago. Users on social media announced their thoughts on how they were down with head coach Dave Doeren at the helm of the Wolfpack program.
Fast-forward a week later and Doren and his team throttled the Campbell Fighting Camels 56-10 at home. It's not a Power Four team, but it brings light to a program and fanbase that has been nothing but darkness for the past two weeks -- with two straight back-to-back losses in ACC play.
The NC State offense couldn't be stopped in the first half, scoring touchdowns on all seven drives and averaging 15.6 yards a play. Quarterback CJ Bailey finished his day with 337 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing 87 percent of his passes.
In terms of bouncing back, running back Hollywood Smothers did against the Camels. Smothers only had 67 rushing yards against the Hokies a week ago, but against Campbell? How does 123 yards on only four carries sound? That's the type of day the NC State offense had.
Here are some of the best social media reactions on the game.
It's clear Hollywood is must-see TV for Wolfpack fans
123 yards on just four carries in insanity. The explosiveness Smothers possesses as a ball carrier can't be praised enough. On his long 59-yard touchdown run against the Camels, there's a point in the play where it doesn't even look like he'd get five yards. He bounces off the contact and just finds a way to score.
Fans are loving the type of Smothers has become, with him also scoring a touchdown after catching the ball. He's no secret anymore, as it's clear Smother's will eventually be playing on Sundays when he decides to enter the NFL Draft.
Muffed Punts? Fans weren't happy one NC State player kept getting chances at returning kicks
NC State may have won 56-10, but early in the game, Campbell had converted three of four third-down attempts and even tied the game at seven.
One of the Camels' drives started on the NC State 14-yard line due to a muffed punt from freshman receiver Teddy Hoffmann.
Hoffmann would later muff another punt from Campbell and fans had seen enough from the freshman.
Their prayers were answered as receiver Terrell Anderson took over the duties of returning kicks and took one back 78-yards to the house, but was called back by a penalty from the Wolfpack. Regardless, it may be awhile until Hoffmann will get another shot at returning kicks.
It was against an FCS opponent but the offense was CLICKING
In the first-half the NC State offense put up 482 yards off offense and while it was against an FCS team -- fans are rejuvinated to see a different version of the Wolfpack.
The unit as a whole ended the game with 607 total yards easing off the gas pedal in the second half.
Outlook
It's a refreshing yet dominant win for the Wolfpack. Now, fans are starting to try and project what this team can be for the rest of the season. It won't be easy with games like Miami, Notre Dame, and Florida State on the schedule, making the losses in the past two weeks much more gut-wrenching.
Even with all this outside noise it's clear Doeren has his team focused on one week at a time.
