Three Intriguing Wolfpack Transfers to Watch During Spring Camp

RALEIGH — NC State football is about to get back into the swing of things with a host of new faces in the program. The Wolfpack will begin the spring practice portion of the 2026 season on March 3, practicing in full throughout the month to begin preparations for what could be a massive 2026 season for the program.

Several new transfers could define the potential success, or lack thereof, for head coach Dave Doeren's NC State program in 2026. Some headline transfers are expected to be impactful right away, but other, more intriguing options could make or break the 2026 season, depending on how well they adjust to the program during the spring.

Who are the most intriguing transfers to watch in Spring Practices?

Redshirt freshman TE Vander Ploog - Oregon

Vander Ploog was a highly-touted high school recruit out of Southern California who just didn't see the field in his first season at Oregon. After watching what NC State's tight ends did as a group in 2025, it's easy to understand what appealed to the former blue-chip recruit when evaluating his options in the transfer portal.

If he can tap into his high school talent level, when he racked up over 2,200 yards in three seasons at the varsity level, he could be a steal for the Wolfpack. Because of Ploog's lack of playing time with the Ducks, there's a lack of clarity as to where his development stands after one collegiate season. The spring practices should offer a better idea of whether Ploog could be a major contributor to the tight end room right away.

Senior LB Raul Aguirre Jr. - Miami (FL)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raul Aguirre instantly filled a major need at linebacker for the Wolfpack, just a few days after coming up short in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. He'll join his brother Markel, a defensive back and freshman at NC State.

With the Hurricanes, Aguirre never faced the responsibilities of running the defense. That could change in Raleigh, a process that will get started in the spring as he works with interior linebackers coach Isaiah Moore and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot. The Pack needs to find out if he can replace the outgoing production of Caden Fordham and Sean Brown.

Junior RB Davion Gause - UNC

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Davion Gause, a teammate of CJ Bailey at Chaminade-Madonna as a high schooler, joined White as the Tar Heel defectors down the road to Raleigh. He racked up 585 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 128 carries in 2024 and 2025, while adding 16 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

The spring should be a proving ground for Gause, as his chemistry with Bailey and pedigree might be enough to create some questions in the backfield for the coaching staff. Duke Scott is still likely the favorite to start, but Gause could win a larger role with the right work ethic.

