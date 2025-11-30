Social Media Reacts to Wolfpack’s Rivalry Win Over UNC
The NC State Wolfpack looked to end their season on a high note, and they couldn't have asked to have a better, more personal team to do it against in the North Carolina Tar Heels. Led by Bill Belichick, the Tar Heels haven't fared the best this season, entering with a 4-7 record.
Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack looked to get things started right away, getting the ball first. On the first drive of the game, Wesley Grimes capped off an 11-play push downfield with a touchdown, getting the Wolfpack on the board early. Social media was already buzzing about this game.
Quarterback Will Wilson found his way into the end zone to get the Wolfpack's lead extended to 14-0, as NC State fans were happy with the product thus far through the first quarter. This was the start that Coach Doeren and company wanted as well.
Through the first quarter, the Wolfpack looked to be in control. Going into the second, UNC would continue its drive, whereas DJ Eliot's defense would look to render their rivals scoreless once again. The Wolfpack would love nothing more than to have Belichick's first year end in a loss.
Gio Lopez would cut into the Wolfpack's lead scoring their first touchdown of the game.
A fake punt would get the Wolfpack into the red zone, as Coach Doeren and company were pulling everything out of their bags of tricks. But none of it would matter if the Wolfpack couldn't score, but that wouldn't matter, as they got themselves into the end zone again.
Wilson makes it two rushing touchdowns, pushing the NC State lead to 21-7. Wolfpack fans couldn't do anything but smile ear to ear. UNC would keep chipping away, adding three after a successful field goal attempt.
Nearing the end of the half, CJ Bailey lobbed a 29-yard pass while getting hit by a defender to Terrell Anderson, getting NC State close to the end zone again. The Wolfpack added to its score going into halftime with a 28-10 lead.
The Wolfpack held it's own against the Tar Heels in the third quarter, only allowing a field goal. The three points didn't impact the NC State lead however, as the Wolfpack headed to the fourth quarter with a 28-10 lead.
Wasting no time in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack added another touchdown to move the score to 35-13. Safe to say that NC State brought it's A-game both offensively and defensively.
NC State would march itself to a commanding victory over their rivals, ending with the final score of 42-19.
