NC State to Host Dominant 2027 Lineman for Official Visit
In this story:
Under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State has spent most of the college football offseason focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle, as he and his staff continue to compete for some of the nation’s top prospects.
One of those prospects is a four-star defensive lineman from Florida, who is expected to travel to Raleigh for an official visit (OV) with NC State in the near future.
4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Schedules NC State Official Visit
Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, NC State has been pursuing Kaiden Robinson-Vickers, a four-star defensive lineman from Dunnellon High School in Dunnellon, Florida. The Wolfpack first offered him in August 2025 and has been actively pursuing him since.
While several programs are pursuing Robinson-Vickers, NC State has consistently been a top contender in his recruitment. Heading into the spring, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that the young defensive lineman will take an OV with the Wolfpack on May 1.
Robinson-Vickers is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with NC State this spring, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan and three-star safety Lance Henderson.
The Dunnellon star is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and is coming off a strong junior season, where he recorded 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
Doeren and his staff are always looking to upgrade their defensive line, and Robinson-Vickers would be an excellent addition to the Wolfpack’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 204 overall prospect nationally, the No. 25 defensive lineman, and the No. 20 prospect in the state of Florida.
NC State is the only program to have scheduled an OV with Robinson-Vickers so far, giving the Wolfpack a unique opportunity to stand out from the other schools pursuing him.
Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently has NC State as the frontrunner for Robinson-Vickers, giving the Wolfpack a 65.1% chance of landing the four-star defensive lineman, with Florida also in the mix at 20.2%.
As of now, Robinson Vickers hasn’t set a commitment date or named the finalists in his recruitment. However, given that he’s starting to schedule his OVs, he will likely make a decision sometime this spring or summer.
While the Wolfpack will face competition from several programs for Robinson-Vickers, if they can impress him during his May OV and continue to make progress in his recruitment, NC State should be well-positioned to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.