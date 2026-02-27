NC State to Host Dominant 2027 Lineman for Official Visit

Under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State has spent most of the college football offseason focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle, as he and his staff continue to compete for some of the nation’s top prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star defensive lineman from Florida, who is expected to travel to Raleigh for an official visit (OV) with NC State in the near future.

4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Schedules NC State Official Visit

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, NC State has been pursuing Kaiden Robinson-Vickers, a four-star defensive lineman from Dunnellon High School in Dunnellon, Florida. The Wolfpack first offered him in August 2025 and has been actively pursuing him since.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

While several programs are pursuing Robinson-Vickers, NC State has consistently been a top contender in his recruitment. Heading into the spring, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that the young defensive lineman will take an OV with the Wolfpack on May 1.

Robinson-Vickers is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with NC State this spring, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan and three-star safety Lance Henderson.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dunnellon star is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and is coming off a strong junior season, where he recorded 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Doeren and his staff are always looking to upgrade their defensive line, and Robinson-Vickers would be an excellent addition to the Wolfpack’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 204 overall prospect nationally, the No. 25 defensive lineman, and the No. 20 prospect in the state of Florida.

Mount Dora quarterback Jake Sepe (11) gets pressure from Dunnellon Kaiden Robinson-Vickers (8) during a 3A FHSAA play off game at Dunnellon High School in Dunnellon, FL on Friday, November 15, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner] | Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State is the only program to have scheduled an OV with Robinson-Vickers so far, giving the Wolfpack a unique opportunity to stand out from the other schools pursuing him.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently has NC State as the frontrunner for Robinson-Vickers, giving the Wolfpack a 65.1% chance of landing the four-star defensive lineman, with Florida also in the mix at 20.2%.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; a view the Gasparilla Bowl trophy before a game between the NC State Wolfpack and Memphis Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As of now, Robinson Vickers hasn’t set a commitment date or named the finalists in his recruitment. However, given that he’s starting to schedule his OVs, he will likely make a decision sometime this spring or summer.

While the Wolfpack will face competition from several programs for Robinson-Vickers, if they can impress him during his May OV and continue to make progress in his recruitment, NC State should be well-positioned to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.