Two Wolfpack Lineman Earn Preseason Accolades
North Carolina State starts fall practice in a matter of days. Before then they will venture to the ACC Media Days in Charlotte to introduce the country to this year's team leaders. In the interim, 247Sports released their list of under the radar players in the ACC who are due to have breakout seasons.
National college football reporter Matt Zenitz unveiled a list of 20 players from the conference who meet that criteria. Zenitz selected graduate edge rusher Tra Thomas and freshman center Spike Sowells are along those named that are poised for break out seasons.
Thomas spent three seasons at Temple prior to enrolling at North Carolina State. The 6-foot-4, 230 pound edge played as a hybrid defensive and outside linebacker at Temple. He was one of four defensive players to start every game for the Owls last season. In 2024 he registered 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss along with two sacks. He also had an interception, a pass break up and he forced a fumble and also recovered a fumble.
"With the changing of the defense from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5, he will play a critical role," a a source told Zenitz. "He was recruited to Temple out of JUCO by (new NC State defensive coordinator) DJ Eliot. They have a previous relationship so it's been easy for him to transition to the Power Four level and he knows the defense. He brings a good mix of power and speed as a pass rusher. He also has a big frame with the strength to go with it to assist in the run game."
Zenitz had high praise for Sowells, and believes he will battle for the starting job in training camp after having a good spring.
"Sowells joined the Wolfpack in January. The Navy All-American hit the ground running, impressing during winter workouts and spring practice," Zenitz said. "Sowells quickly asserted himself in a battle for the starting center spot. The competition between Sowells and Purdue transferJalen Grant will continue when fall camp begins at the end of the month."
Zenitz was not the only one high on Sowells. He is building a fan base around the recruiting and analyst circles.
"The kid is a dog," a source said in Zenitz's story. "He has already established himself as a future captain."
The Wolfpack opens its 2025 campaign at home Aug. 28 against ECU at 7 p.m.