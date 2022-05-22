ACC Championship schedule announced
The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its schedule of games for pod play in the ACC Baseball Championship that begins Tuesday in Charlotte.
NC State has its Pod C games in consecutive days. The Wolfpack, fresh off of being swept at home by Wake Forest this weekend, will get the Demon Deacons on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in its opener. On Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. NCSU takes on Miami in the primetime game.
If the Pack advances as the winner of Pod C, the next game will be Saturday at 5 p.m. against the winners of Pod B, which features Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Pittsburgh.
Last season, NC State won Pod C. The Wolfpack clinched a semifinal berth with a, 3-2, win over Pitt. In the semis, NCSU took down Georgia Tech to advance to the championship game. The Pack fell to Duke in the final, 1-0.
2022 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
May 24-29 at Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.
POOL A #1 Virginia Tech, #8 North Carolina, #12 Clemson
POOL B #2 Louisville, #7 Georgia Tech, #11 Pittsburgh
POOL C #3 Miami, #6 Wake Forest, #10 NC State
POOL D #4 Notre Dame, #5 Virginia, #9 Florida State
Tuesday, May 24
No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 10 NC State vs. No. 6 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Wednesday, May 25
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 11 Pitt, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Thursday, May 26
No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Friday, May 27
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Saturday, May 28
Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)
Sunday, May 29
ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)
