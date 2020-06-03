Swofford Issues Statement to ACC Community

Better late than never, ACC commissioner John Swofford issued a statement on the league's commitment to racial equality on Wednesday.

In it, he echos most of the things many of the conference's coaches and athletes have been saying, writing and Tweeting for the past 10 days since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

Here is the open letter, in its entirety:

Dear ACC Community,

The events that have recently taken place across our country are tragic and devastating. The hurt and pain felt by so many, including the league’s African-American student-athletes, coaches and administrators, cannot be quantified. What is clear, is the need to come together to create meaningful and impactful change.

The Atlantic Coast Conference remains strongly committed to upholding the values of equality, diversity, inclusion and non-discrimination. Racism and injustice have no place in society.

Although we do not have all the answers, we are dedicated to being part of the solution with compassion and accountability. Together, we will continue to progress toward unity in college athletics and within society. There is no room to tolerate anything less than equality for all.

We stand with our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and colleagues to further unite during this already challenging time to make our world a better place for all.

Stay safe and positive,



John D. Swofford

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC