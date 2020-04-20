AllWolfpack
ACC Network Announces 'Wolfpack Takeover' Schedule

Brett Friedlander

For 24 hours on Tuesday, the ACC Network will be transformed into the Wolfpack Network.

As part of its School Takeovers, the conference’s dedicated television network will turn its attention to all things NC State with a full day of original content related to the Wolfpack -- including classic games and memorable performances in football, basketball, baseball and other sports.

The festivities start at midnight and continue through the entire day. Here’s the lineup so you can set your DVR when you’re not able to watch:

Midnight: 2020 ACC Wrestling Championship: ACC Wrestler of the Year and fellow conference champion Jakob Camacho lead coach Pat Popolizio’s Wolfpack to its second straight league title.

2 a.m.: 2010 Football vs. Florida State: Two of the best players ever to wear a Wolfpack uniform combine to take out the Seminoles, with Russell Wilson hitting tight end George Bryan on a fourth down play with 2:40 left for the go-ahead score and Nate Irving preserving the 28-24 victory by recovering a fumble in the final minute.

5 a.m.: 2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship: State dominates on the way to winning its sixth straight conference title, earning seven gold medals and 13 podium finishes.

7 a.m.: 2020 Men’s Basketball at Virginia: Despite starting the game with only seven scholarship players because of injuries and having D.J. Funderburk foul out with six minutes remaining, Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce help the Wolfpack rally for its first ever victory at Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena.

8:30 a.m.: 2019 Volleyball at Miami: State holds off a furious comeback by the Hurricanes, winning a dramatic fifth set 16-14 to complete its first season sweep of Miami. Melissa Evans led the way with a career-high 23 kills while becoming the only active Wolfpack player to surpass the 1,000-point mark.

10 a.m.: 2020 men’s Basketball vs. Duke: Markell Johnson and Devon Daniels hit for career highs in leading the Wolfpack to an 88-66 rout of the sixth-ranked Blue Devils, its most lopsided win ever against Duke.

Noon: 2019 ACC Women’s Soccer tournament quarterfinal: Tziarra King scores seven minutes into overtime to give State a 2-1 victory and advance the fifth-seeded Wolfpack into the tournament semifinals.

2 p.m.: 2019 Women’s basketball vs. Maryland: Coach Wes Moore’s Wolfpack establishes itself as a legitimate national power with an impressive 66-59 victory against the ninth-ranked Terrapins in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge behind Kai Crutchfield’s 19 points

3:30 p.m.: Men’s Basketball at Syracuse:.Daniels scores seven straight points to lead a second half surge as State bolstered its NCAA tournament resume with a 79-74 win at the Carrier Dome.

5 p.m.: 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball tournament final: Aislinn Konig wins MVP honors as the Wolfpack beats Florida State 71-66 at Greensboro Coliseum to win State’s first conference championship since 1991.

7 p.m.: Survive and Advance: State’s magical run to the 1983 basketball national championship is relieved through the players that helped make it happened in the award-winning ESPN 30 for 30 presentation.

9 p.m.: 2012 football vs. Florida State: The Wolfpack Takeover concludes with the Wolfpack’s upset of the third-ranked Seminoles, a game in which Mike Glennon rallied State from a 16-0 halftime deficit to win 17-16 on a fourth down touchdown pass to Bryan Underwood with 16 seconds remaining.

To celebrate the takeover, NC State and the Wolfpack Club are inviting their school’s fans to participate in a Virtual Tailgate Tuesday. Tag @wolfpackclub on Twitter and Instagram to show us how you tailgate at home.

How Did Jordan Fare Against NC State?

As the world's attention turns to Michael Jordan thanks to the premier of ESPN's long-awited documentary "The Last Dance," here's a look at how the former UNC star did during his college career against NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig Chose Wolfpack Over Olympic Qualifier

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig, who is looking forward to playing for Canada in the Oympics now more than ever after getting passed over in the WNBA draft, explains why she chose playing for the Wolfpack instead of her country in an Olympic qualifier last winter

Brett Friedlander

SI Mock Draft Bodes Well for Murchison, Smith-Williams

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, whose NFL mock drafts have been among the most accurate in the business over the past five years, has good news for NC State's Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pro Day Cancellation Hampers Wolfpack Draft Hopefuls

Unlike teammates Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams, who got to show off their skills for NFL scouts at the league's Combine, NC State's other hopefuls have been hurt by the cancellation of pre-draft activities such as the Wolfpack's annual Pro Day. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Earn All-America Status

Brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay head a list of six NC State wrestlers that earned All-America status from the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aislinn Konig Passed over in WNBA Draft

ACC tournament MVP Aislinn Konig was hoping to be selected during Friday's WNBA draft, but she was passed over in all three rounds. Did the cancellation of the NCAA tournament hurt the NC State star's chances of showcasing her skills to the league's coaches and general managers? Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Announces Changes to Initial Eligibility Requirements

The NCAA has relaxed its academic requirements for incoming Division I freshman athletes in response to school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for 'Big' Football Recruits

Two big football recruits, in both size and importance, have listed NC State among their top schools while coach Dave Doeren and his staff continue to hand out scholarship offers -- with a heavy emphasis on defensive backs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Dominate in Classroom as Well as Mat

Led by Hayden Hidlay, the ACC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, NC State's conference champion wrestling team had six members earn All-Academic recognition -- more than any other league school. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Shutdown a Test of Players' Leadership, Self-Motivation

WIth coaches' access to their teams limited because of the coronavirus shutdown, NC State's Dave Doeren says its up to his players to be self-motivated when it comes to things such as conditioning, diet and academics. Read more

Brett Friedlander