Swiney, Wolfpack Baseball Stay Hot in Minnesota Cold

Junior Nick Swiney was unstoppable for the No. 8 NC State baseball team (10-0) on the mound in its 6-0 win over Purdue (6-3) on Saturday at the Cambria College Classic, hosted by Minnesota inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

In his third start of the season he tossed a career-long eight innings, struck out a career-high 15 batters and yielded just one base hit in the first at bat of the game. Starting with the last out of the first inning, he retired 19 in a row.

Swiney is the first since All-American Carlos Rodon on April 25, 2014 vs. Georgia Tech to fan 15 batters in a single game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-The first five innings of the contest was a pitcher’s duel between Swiney and Purdue starter Cory Brooks. Just one run scored in the third inning by the Wolfpack was the difference between the two teams in the span.

-Minnesota native Austin Murr was responsible for the run in the third inning with his second triple of the season to right field. Brad Debo and Jose Torres started the side with outfield singles, and Debo advanced to third on a pitch out prior to scoring.

-The Pack doubled its lead in the sixth thanks to pinch hitter David Vazquez’s RBI sac bunt. Patrick Bailey led off with a single to right field, advanced to third on Devonte Brown’s single through the right side, then managed to avoid the tag at home on the squeeze play.

-In the seventh, the Pack broke it open with four runs on two hits and an error. Murr led off with a double and error to right center, then scored on Tyler McDonough’s sac fly to center field to make it 3-0.

-After a pair of walks by Bailey and Brown, J.T. Jarrett stepped up and ripped a two-out homer to left field for his second of the year.

QUICK HITS

-The victory marked the team’s third shutout of the year fifth consecutive game with 10 or more hits. The squad has tallied double-digit hits in seven of its 10 games this season.

-Bailey, Brown, McDonough and Murr all extended their reached base streaks to 10. Brown additionally extended his hit streak to 10.

-Murr went 2-for-5 on the day, while Brown and Torres went 2-for-4 at the plate. Brown, McDonough and Murr all lead the team with five multi-hit games this season.

-Swiney (3-0) and closer Dalton Feeney combined for the one-hitter. It was the first time since Feb. 19, 2017 that the Wolfpack’s pitching staff has allowed just one hit in a single game.

UP NEXT

Sunday, March 1 • vs. Minnesota • 7 PM ET