AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Corrigan: 'Good Things Are Going on Here Right Now'

Brett Friedlander

SI All Wolfpack: This crisis notwithstanding, how would your characterize your first year at State?

Boo Corrigan: "Great people. incredibly passionate fans, great coaches that are doing things the right way, a group of student-athletes that are dedicated to their sports, to the institution, to each other. (They achieved) a 3.08 GPA in the fall, which I believe is the highest ever. All the good things that are going on here right now.

"We had a day, it was Valentine's Day. That's how romantic I am, my wife and I went to a wrestling match against Virginia Tech and there were 2,200 people there. The next day we went to a baseball game and there were about 1,800 people there. We went to a gymnastics meet and there were 1,400 people there. We went to a softball game and there were probably 300 people there. The next day was one of our sold out women's basketball games. 

"People love this institution. They love supporting this institution. From our standpoint, from an athletic standpoint, we want to make sure that we're providing good venues and clean venues and people feel welcome and really feel like they're a part of any and all successes we've had."

AW: How much statisfaction do you take in the fact that the Wolfpack ended a 29-year championship drought in the highest-profile sports on your watch when the women's basketball team won the ACC tournament earlier this month?

BC: "It's a great thing for the people that were in the program before that were able to celebrate that. You could see the pure emotion of what it was, people with their hands on their head or looking at each other like "We did it!' I think that's the moment that you really want to share with people.

"That's well beyond me. That's about the coaches, that's about the strength coaches, the trainers, the nutritionists and primarily about the student-athletes this year and what they were able to accomplish. And all of us were able to celebrate."

AW: How important is it for one of the big men's sports teams to break through now with a championship?

BC: "It's always important. It's why they keep score at the end of the day. I'm not trying to make light of it, but of course it's important. That's what our coaches talk about. That's what they recruit to, the opportunity to win championships. My job, our job is to do all we can to give them everything they need to achieve these goals."

AW: How does this athletic shutdown affect the timeline of the NCAA investigation into the Dennis Smith Jr. allegations?

BC: "Our focus is on right now, on our staff and on our students. The NCAA is focused on what they've got to do from a business standpoint, so it's been delayed. I don't know if there is a final date on the backside of when they'll pick back up. But certainly what we're going through right now is much better than anything else."

 AW: You hired a design firm back in January to look into facility improvements. What are the most immediate goals in that area and what is the long-range plan?

CB: "It's an athletics development plan for all of our sports. So what we wanted to do was be kind of a road map for the next five, 10 or 20 years. We sent out surveys to the baseball community, be that season ticket holders or individual game purchasers, of what we can do better from a facilities standpoint. 

"We also had conversations with all of our coaches, a sampling of students as well as staff. We did the same thing around Carter-Finley. That survey went out and I think at one point we got a note from (facilities director) John Portland that we were hitting records for people responding to the survey. That's a great thing that people actually had time to fill out a survey that our timing was going to be so great.

"I think what we're really looking for is a road map to the next five, 10, 20 years that will allow us to look at those facilities and other facilities we haven't really thought about to improve."

AW: Other than facilities, what are your top priorities moving forward once the coronavirus crisis is over and life starts getting back to normal?

CB: "It's always going to be on the people. It's how my mom and dad raised me, always thinking about people first. Whether that's the experience of our student-athletes -- you know name, image and likeness is still out there. That's not going away and how does that get incorporated into higher education over the next few years.

"I think it's our staff and making sure they have the resources they need to achieve at their highest level. And our fans, always keeping an eye on them and making sure that they feel engaged in what we're doing, have a belief and faith in what we're doing and that we're in this as one Wolfpack."

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Corrigan: Dealing with an unprecedented crisis

In Part One of an exclusive interview with SI All Wolfpack, NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan discusses the decision-making process that led to the cancellation of all athletic events and the fallout surrounding the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Offers Santa Clara Transfer Trey Wertz

Sophomore guard Trey Wertz, who averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 assists per game for Santa Clara and coach Herb Sendek, would have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out a season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: A Night to Remember

The semifinal win that ended UCLA's dynasty might be more famous, but it wasn't until David Thompson and the Wolfpack beat Marquette on this date in 1974 that NC State brought home its first basketball national championship. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Fans Help Spring Huge Upsets in ACC 'Best Of' Bracket

Thanks to the support of NC State fans, Wolfpack greats Julius Hodge and T.J. Warren have beaten higher-seeded players to advance to the Sweet 16 of the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" bracket. Read more

Brett Friedlander

As part of the North State Journal's ongoing 100 in 100 series,…

Brett Friedlander

College Basketball Seniors Should Be SI Sportsperson of the Year

Upperclassmen such as NC State's Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce and Aislinn Konig should be honored for sacrificing their final shot at the NCAA tournament in the interest of public health. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Camacho, Hidlay Named Freshman All-American

NC State wrestlers Jakob Camacho and Trent Hidlay have been named Freshman All-Americas by TheOpenMat.com. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Thrive and Advance

On this date in NC State basketball history, coach Jim Valvano's "Cardiac Pack" got a rare opportunity to take a deep breath on its way to its improbable 1983 national championship. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Slaying the Giant

On this date in college basketball history, David Thompson and NC State ended the UCLA dynasty and help change college basketball forever. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another All-American Honor For Cunane

A week after becoming the first NC State woman to earn selection to an AP All-American team, sophomore Elissa Cunane has picked up another postseason honor from the USBWA. Read more

Brett Friedlander