Looking at Will Wade's Record in the NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio — The Wolfpack waited eagerly on Selection Sunday before hearing its name called as a part of the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament. Will Wade's first run through the Big Dance with NC State will start in a place he's not unfamiliar with. While his era with the program from Raleigh is just getting started, Wade is no stranger to what it takes to win March.

NC State became the fourth program led by Wade to make the NCAA Tournament and marked the eighth time the fiery coach got his team a spot in the bracket throughout his 12 years as a head coach. His experience stretches back even farther than that, as he helped the VCU Rams reach the 2011 Final Four as an assistant coach under Shaka Smart.

Wade's Tournament Résumé

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The record

Across his five stops, Wade amassed an NCAA Tournament record of 5-7, making it as far as the Sweet 16 during his time with LSU. The coach led the VCU Rams (as head coach) to two tournaments, LSU to three and missed out on a fourth due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament over the COVID-19 pandemic, and two with McNeese State before landing in Raleigh.

While he hasn't had tremendous tournament success, he's come close to runs with VCU and LSU and obviously led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 in the 2018-19 season. His eighth tournament appearance came with the Wolfpack , beginning in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday as an 11-seed battling for a spot in the field of 64 teams.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A notable moment

Wade's most recent March moment was a full-circle moment for the coach. Wade was fired by LSU in March of 2022 due to looming NCAA sanctions after being caught on an FBI wiretap during an investigation in 2019. After a year away from the sport, he returned to the coaching ranks with McNeese State in Lake Charles, La. He led the Cowboys to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, but painted his masterpiece in 2025.

A Round of 64 matchup pitted Wade against his alma mater, the Clemson Tigers, having secured the automatic bid via a Southland Conference Tournament victory for a second-straight season. Rumors of Wade being the choice to take over NC State swirled around his Cowboys as they prepared to face the Tigers. He led his team to a 69-67 upset victory over Clemson, completing his redemption and return to the sport in style.