Broussard Named New Wolfpack Club Leader

The Wolfpack Club has found its new leader, as prominent fundraiser Ben Broussard has been hired as the organization’s new Executive Director, it was announced on Tuesday. Broussard will replace long-time leader Bobby Purcell, who is retiring after 33 years of service to the Wolfpack Club.

“Early in this process Ben stood out, both based on his significant background and accomplishments, but also his vision for the Wolfpack Club and NC State Athletics,” said State athletic director Boo Corrigan. “We’re thrilled to have Ben join our team and lead our fundraising efforts."

Broussard joins the Wolfpack Club from the University of Colorado, where since October 2017 he has overseen all aspects of the athletic department’s fundraising arm, the Buff Club, as Assistant Vice Chancellor of Advancement and Senior Associate Athletic Director.

“I would like to thank the Wolfpack Club Board and Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan for giving me an opportunity to be a part of one of the finest Universities and Athletic Departments in the nation,” Broussard said. “Dana and I are very excited to bring our family to Raleigh where we hope to quickly become ingrained in the culture and local community.

“NC State Athletics has a tremendous history filled with some of the most passionate and generous fans in the country. I look forward to developing strong relationships with our supporters and building on the successes and legacy of Bobby Purcell and to continue to provide world class support for Wolfpack student-athletes.”

In his time in Boulder, Broussard hit several notable milestones, including a 17 percent increase in fundraising his initial year, followed by an annual fundraising record of $26,000,000 in his second year at Colorado. Within his first two years on the job, he and his team secured 5 of the largest gifts in Colorado Athletics history. In addition, Broussard served on the campus fundraising leadership team that coordinated the efforts on a record fundraising year for CU Boulder.

Broussard joined Colorado after a successful stint at his alma mater, LSU, in which he was elevated to the position of Vice President for Development for the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

While in Baton Rouge, Broussard helped lead efforts on several key areas, including developing and implementing a marketing and sales strategy that led to the sale of over $45 million in premium seat inventory; executing a strategy that raised over $90 million philanthropically from 2014-17 for the needs of LSU; cultivating the relationship to secure a $40 million planned gift for the benefit of LSU Engineering and LSU Athletics; designing and executing the Preservation of Tiger Stadium campaign to raise over $12 million to refurbish the iconic venue; and implementing a plan that led to his team raising over $12 million for the construction of a state of the art nutrition center for student-athletes in 18 months.

Prior to his last post at LSU, Broussard served as its director of development from 2006 to 2010, and as a development officer from 2004 to 2006.

“Ben is a great hire for NC State and the Wolfpack Club,” Purcell said. “We’ve known each other for a number of years and I hold him in the highest regard. I think Ben is a terrific fit for NC State and I know our community is going to love getting to know him better in the years to come.”

