Camacho, Hidlay Named Freshman All-American

Brett Friedlander

Jakob Camacho and Trent Hidlay didn't get a chance to help the NC State wrestling team win the first national championship in school history, but they did get a nice consolation prize Tuesday with their selection as Freshmen All-Americans by TheOpenMat.com.

Camacho came on strong as the season progressed, compiling a 19-6 record that culminated in the ACC championship at 125 pounds. In the conference tournament final, he upset previously undefeated 2019 NCAA finalist Jack Mueller of Virginia with an 11-4 win that included three takedowns, a four-point near fall and a riding time point.

Hidlay, ranked No. 3 nationally, went 23-3 at 184 pounds to team with his older brother Hayden to give the Wolfpack a powerful 1-2 punch in the middle of its lineup. He twice won ACC Wrestler of the Week recognition and finished as the conference's runnerup at his weight, losing a tough 2-1 decision in the final to No. 2 ranked Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech.

Camacho and Hidlay helped the Wolfpack go undefeated during the dual match season, then finish off a second straight ACC tournament championship. Both were seeded among the top 10 in their respective weights heading into the NCAA Championships that were canceled last weekend because of the coronavirus crisis.

