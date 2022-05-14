NC State cruises past Duke

DURHAM, NC -- NC State blasted Duke, 13-5, at Jack Coombs Field to claim a series win Saturday.

The victory moves the Wolfpack to 32-16 on the regular season and 14-11 in ACC play. The Blue Devils drop to 20-29 overall, 9-17 in the conference with the loss.

Matt Willadsen pitched seven innings en route to his fourth win of the season against three losses. The righty from Holly Springs, North Carolina allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits. Willadsen struck out four and walked three.

Despite early struggles, Willadsen was able to go deep into the game for NC State one day after the Wolfpack used star reliever Chris Villaman three innings during NCSU's victory in the series opener.

"It is really big," NC State head coach Elliott Avent said. "He was only around 105 pitches, but [pitching coach] Clint (Chrysler) talked. He was on one-day short this week because of the doubleheader last Sunday against North Carolina, and he is going to be on one-day short next week [against Wake Forest] because of the ACC Tournament -- we are going to Thursday, Friday, Saturday series -- so we got him out of there."

NC State got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. The Wolfpack had back-to-back singles from Noah Soles and Payton Green. Jacob Godman then attempted to sacrifice the runners over but reached base himself when Santucci's throw to first was errant. Brown and Tommy White drew bases loaded walks in the frame to bring home two runs. Josh Hood followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Godman for NCSU's third run of the frame.

In the bottom of the second, Duke loaded the bases with one out. The Blue Devils were unable to score as Willadsen induced a 1-2-3 double play to end the frame. The Wolfpack then loaded the bases in the top of the third, but LuJames Groover III flew out to the warning track in left-centerfield.

After a hit batter, walk, and wild pitch in the bottom of the third, Duke had runners at second and third base. Willadsen got R.J. Schreck to pop up for the second out but Chad Knight blooped a single and Luke Storm followed with a well-hit double to right-center and the game was tied at three runs each.

The Wolfpack seized the advantage for good in the top of the fourth inning as J.T. Jarrett bunted home Hood. In the top of the fifth, NCSU created separation when Brown and Groover blasted back-to-back homers over the left field wall to hand the Pack an, 8-3, lead.

Any doubt to the outcome was cast aside when NCSU added four more runs in the top of the seventh. The Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but the Pack answered with another run in the top of the ninth to help nullify Duke's gains.

The two teams will finish the three-game set Sunday at 1 p.m.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).