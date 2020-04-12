Wolfpack Golfers Have Had Masters Moments

The Masters, as Jim Nantz tells us every April, is "a tradition unlike any other."

It's a tradition that includes three former NC State golfers, including one that fashioned a runner-up finish in 2006.

Since this year's tournament has been pushed back to November by the coronavirus pandemic, here is a look back at how the Wolfpack trio of Tim Clark, Carl Pettersson and Vance Heafner fared in past Masters on what should have been the climactic Sunday in Augusta.

Clark, an undersized 5-foot-7, 150-pound native of South Africa, was by far the most successful of the three.

Steered to state on the recommendation of countryman and World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Price, Clark won his third start as a freshman for the Wolfpack. In his three college seasons, he won a pair of NCAA East Regional championships, was a two-time All-American and the 1997 ACC Player of the Year.

Also in 1997, he won the U.S. Amateur Links title, earning an invitation to his first Masters the following year.

Although he missed the cut in that amateur debut, Augusta National ended up fitting Clark as snuggly as a tailored green jacket -- even though he never actually won the most prized article of clothing in sports.

But he came close.

Making up for his lack of length off the tee, Clark used a pinpoint short game and a hot putter to position himself in contention heading into the final round in 2006.

Starting two shots behind leader Phil Mickelson in the third-to-last group of the day, the former Wolfpack star was one of only seven players to shoot in the 60s that Sunday -- a 3-under 69 punctuated by a dramatic hole out from a greenside bunker on the iconic 18th hole.

Unfortunately for Clark, Mickelson also shot 69 to maintain his two-shot advantage. Still, Clark's solo runnerup finish was worth $756,000.

Clark would play in 12 consecutive Masters, finishing in the top 15 five times. That includes a tie for 11th in 2013, a tournament in which he shot his best ever round at Augusta -- a third-round 67.

Pettersson, a native of Sweden who transferred to State Central Alabama Community College, played in the Masters five times. His best finish also came in 2006, when he shot rounds of 72-74-73-73 to tie for 27th.

He also finished in a tie for 52nd in 2007 and 61st in 2013 while missing the cut in his other two trips to Augusta.

The first State golfer to earn an invitation to play in the prestigious event created by golf legend Bobby Jones was Heafner.

A three-time All-American from Cary who put together a stellar amateur record, including an undefeated showing in the 1977 Walker Cup matches -- a performance that helped earn him his trip to Augusta in 1978.

Heafner made the cut, finishing as the second-lowest scoring amateur to Lindy Miller by shooting rounds of 73-74-74-75 for a tie for 45th.