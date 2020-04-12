AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Golfers Have Had Masters Moments

Brett Friedlander

The Masters, as Jim Nantz tells us every April, is "a tradition unlike any other."

It's a tradition that includes three former NC State golfers, including one that fashioned a runner-up finish in 2006.

Since this year's tournament has been pushed back to November by the coronavirus pandemic, here is a look back at how the Wolfpack trio of Tim Clark, Carl Pettersson and Vance Heafner fared in past Masters on what should have been the climactic Sunday in Augusta.

Clark, an undersized 5-foot-7, 150-pound native of South Africa, was by far the most successful of the three. 

Steered to state on the recommendation of countryman and World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Price, Clark won his third start as a freshman for the Wolfpack. In his three college seasons, he won a pair of NCAA East Regional championships, was a two-time All-American and the 1997 ACC Player of the Year.

Also in 1997, he won the U.S. Amateur Links title, earning an invitation to his first Masters the following year.

Although he missed the cut in that amateur debut, Augusta National ended up fitting Clark as snuggly as a tailored green jacket -- even though he never actually won the most prized article of clothing in sports.

But he came close.

Making up for his lack of length off the tee, Clark used a pinpoint short game and a hot putter to position himself in contention heading into the final round in 2006.

Starting two shots behind leader Phil Mickelson in the third-to-last group of the day, the former Wolfpack star was one of only seven players to shoot in the 60s that Sunday -- a 3-under 69 punctuated by a dramatic hole out from a greenside bunker on the iconic 18th hole.

Unfortunately for Clark, Mickelson also shot 69 to maintain his two-shot advantage. Still, Clark's solo runnerup finish was worth $756,000.

Clark would play in 12 consecutive Masters, finishing in the top 15 five times. That includes a tie for 11th in 2013, a tournament in which he shot his best ever round at Augusta -- a third-round 67.

Pettersson, a native of Sweden who transferred to State Central Alabama Community College, played in the Masters five times. His best finish also came in 2006, when he shot rounds of 72-74-73-73 to tie for 27th.

He also finished in a tie for 52nd in 2007 and 61st in 2013 while missing the cut in his other two trips to Augusta.

The first State golfer to earn an invitation to play in the prestigious event created by golf legend Bobby Jones was Heafner.

A three-time All-American from Cary who put together a stellar amateur record, including an undefeated showing in the 1977 Walker Cup matches -- a performance that helped earn him his trip to Augusta in 1978.

Heafner made the cut, finishing as the second-lowest scoring amateur to Lindy Miller by shooting rounds of 73-74-74-75 for a tie for 45th.

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Transfer Chase Lands at ECU

Former NC State offensive lineman Justin Chase, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, has decided to play his final season of college eligibility at East Carolina. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Where Will Murchison, Smith-Williams Go In NFL Draft?

Here's a sampling of mock drafts to get an idea where and when NC State defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams might go in the NFL draft later this month. Read more

Brett Friedlander

XFL Demise Hits Home For Former Wolfpack Players

The XFL's announcement that it is ceasing operations means that former NC State players Jack Tocho, Mike Stevens and Jhonathan Alston are now out of jobs. For Tocho, it's a painfully familiar situation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Fans Ready to Get Back in the Game

A poll by Seton Hall University found that a majority of Americans would not attend games again until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, But asked the same question, NC State fans had a different opinion. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Three-Star CB Shows 'Love' for Wolfpack

NC State football coach Dave Doeren scored a major recruiting victory Friday when three-star cornerback Mario Love of Hough High School in Cornelius committed to play for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Out of Running For Two Prospective Hoop Recruits

Charlotte native Trey Wertz, who played his first two seasons of college basketball at Santa Clara, has narrowed his transfer choices to four schools. And NC State isn't among them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack DE Ibrahim Kante riding out COVID-19 storm in NYC

Brett Friedlander

State Makes Top Five Cut for Big Man Prospect Ballard

Hotly pursued big man prospect Quincy Ballard has narrowed his list of colleges down to five and NC State has made the cut. The 7-footer from Winston-Salem's Quality Education Academy is expected to announce his choice on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

College ADs Facing Doomsday Scenario if Football is Canceled

College administrators, including NC State's Boo Corrigan, are working on contingency plans in case the 2020 football season in canceled -- a possibility that could change the landscape of college athletics as a whole. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI.com's Pat Forde gives his take on the NC State-NCAA battle

Brett Friedlander