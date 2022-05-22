Upcoming week (5/22-5/28): NC State sports
Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of May 22-May 28 (all start times EST):
Monday, May 23
NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois
Tuesday, May 24
NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois
NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina
Wednesday, May 25
NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois
NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina
NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana
Thursday, May 26
NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois
NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina
NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana
Friday, May 27
NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois
NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC
NC State men's golf at NCAA Championships (Grayhawk GC) in Scottsdale, Arizona
NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana
Saturday, May 28
NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois
NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC
NC State men's golf at NCAA Championships (Grayhawk GC) in Scottsdale, Arizona
NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana
