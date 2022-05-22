Skip to main content
Upcoming week (5/22-5/28): NC State sports

Upcoming week (5/22-5/28): NC State sports

Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of May 22-May 28 (all start times EST)

NC State Athletics

Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of May 22-May 28 (all start times EST)

Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of May 22-May 28 (all start times EST):

Monday, May 23

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

Tuesday, May 24

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina

Wednesday, May 25

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

Thursday, May 26

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, May 27

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC

NC State men's golf at NCAA Championships (Grayhawk GC) in Scottsdale, Arizona

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

Saturday, May 28

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC

NC State men's golf at NCAA Championships (Grayhawk GC) in Scottsdale, Arizona

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to FanNation's All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

Jaylynn Nash LLC_04.15.22_1d-183
Sports

Upcoming week (5/22-5/28): NC State sports

By Rob McLambjust now
Jaylynn Nash LLC_05.08.22_1b-184
Sports

ACC Championship Pods are set

By All-Wolfpack Staff6 hours ago
H08A2012
Sports

Wake sweeps Pack

By NC State Athletic Communications11 hours ago
NC State helmet
Football

Brown talks Pack Offer

By All-Wolfpack Staff13 hours ago
Jaylynn Nash LLC_04.15.22_1d-183
Sports

NC State falls to Wake Forest

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17558166
Basketball

NC State adds Rivers to roster

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsMay 20, 2022
Jaylynn Nash LLC_04.15.22_1d-65
Sports

White having sensational freshman season

By Rob McLambMay 20, 2022
Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren acknowledges the crowd during a night game at Carter-Finley Stadium
Football

Pack roams Eastern Seaboard

By All-Wolfpack StaffMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18303360
Basketball

Pack duo impressing at NBA Combine

By Rob McLambMay 20, 2022