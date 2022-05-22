Upcoming week (5/22-5/28): NC State sports

Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of May 22-May 28 (all start times EST):

Monday, May 23

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

Tuesday, May 24

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina

Wednesday, May 25

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

Thursday, May 26

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, May 27

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC

NC State men's golf at NCAA Championships (Grayhawk GC) in Scottsdale, Arizona

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

Saturday, May 28

NC State women's tennis vs NCAA Singles/Doubles Tournament at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Champaign, Illinois

NC State baseball vs ACC Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC

NC State men's golf at NCAA Championships (Grayhawk GC) in Scottsdale, Arizona

NC State men's and women's track at NCAA Regionals in Bloomington, Indiana

