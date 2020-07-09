AllWolfpack
ACC Announces Delay For Olympic Sports Competition

Brett Friedlander

In yet another ominous sign for the return of the college sports fall season, the ACC on Thursday announced it has delayed the start of Olympic sports competition until at least Sept. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling includes all exhibition and nonconference games in men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball. 

In a statement announcing the decision, the conference explained that the delay in the start of the season will allow "each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process." The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

The statement did not mention football, men's basketball or women's basketball, all of which are allowed under NCAA guidelines to have their athletes participate in voluntary on campus workouts.

Thursday's announcement is the latest development in a rapidly changing landscape altered by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, North Carolina suspended its football team's workouts after 37 of the 429 athletes, coaches and staff members it tested came back positive for the virus. Ohio State also instituted a similar shutdown while schools such as Clemson, Florida and Texas have all reported significant clusters while the Ivy League has halted all activities -- including football -- through the end of the calendar year.

To date, NC State has recorded only five positive tests of 315 it has administered since May 29.

Schedules for the Wolfpack's soccer teams, cross country teams and volleyball teams for the 2020 season have yet to be posted on the school's official website GoPack.com.

According to the ACC's release, schools "will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season. Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school."

The league will continue to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes. "The priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes," the release said.

