AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Will Wilson Ecstatic to be Reunited With Former State Teammates

Brett Friedlander

As the first round of the Major League Baseball draft progressed last Wednesday, Will Wilson’s wife Tori got a text from Patrick Bailey’s fiance Leigha.

“Patrick to the Giants,” it said.

San Francisco was still several picks away from being on the clock at the time, so while Wilson tried not to get too excited about the prospect of being reunited on the same team with his friend and old NC State teammate.

“I was like, I can’t get my hopes up,” the former Wolfpack shortstop said.

Wilson’s caution seemed well-founded. Although Bailey was rated as the top catcher in this year’s coronavirus-shortened draft, the Giants didn’t figure to be in the market for someone at that position in the first round.

They already have one of the best catchers in the game in Buster Posey and drafted his presumed heir apparent Joey Bart with the second overall pick just two years ago, giving him a record $7.025 million signing bonus.

But with general manager Fahan Zaidi reasoning that “you can never have too much catching,” the Giants took Bailey at No. 13, anyway.

“When he got picked, I was like ‘this is insane,’” said Wilson, who was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and traded to the Giants in December. “I was shocked as the same time, because they had never asked me anything about him.

"Usually teams will ask if you know a guy and they never really asked me about Patrick. And then they picked him. I texted Patrick right away and was like ‘you better answer my call.’ It was pretty sick to see him come to us."

Wilson and Bailey have remained close, even though they spent last summer on opposite coasts -- with one playing rookie ball in Orem, Utah and the other training in Cary with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports across the country, they've gotten a chance to hang out more.

Wilson recently bought a house in Durham and togther with Bailey and a few others, done his best to stay sharp by working in the batting cage with hitting coach and fellow Wolfpack alumnus Kyle Wilson of the Triple-A Durham Bulls.

"We've been really good friends since NC State and have continued that relationship," Bailey said shortly after being taken by the Giants. "So we were pumped when we found out we were going to be able to play together at certain levels and for a long time."

The excitement only grew the following day when the Giants continued stocking up on Wolfpack talent by taking left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney in the second round with the pick they got as compensation for losing ace Madison Bumgarner to free agency.

Swiney's selection was even more of a surprise to Wilson than Bailey's.

"I knew they Giants loved him and we needed left-handed pitching after losing Madison, but seeing him come to us was a shock," Wilson said. "Not to comp him to anybody, especially Madison, but Nick has an offspeed that could be in the big league's right now.

"I kept getting texts from front office people saying 'We love the Wolfpack, We love the Wolfpack!' It's cool to see both of them get to come."

Although Wilson has had a head start to his professional career, having hit .275 with five homers in Pioneer League 46 games last season, he's hoping that eventually he'll be able to move through the Giants' system on the same teams as Bailey and Swiney. 

"I was telling Patrick that just because I'm a year ahead of them, I don't want to be playing a step ahead," Wilson said. "I'm like, can they come up? Could I go down? I like playing with those guys. It's fun to play with guys you know. I think it helps you compete a little bit better. Hopefully we get the opportunity to do it for awhile."

Wilson is ticketed to take the next step in his development with either the Augusta Green Jackets of the South Atlantic League or the higher Class A level with the San Jose Giants. 

At this point, he's itching to play anywhere, no matter who's on his team.

The wait to see when or if the 2020 season will begin is especially frustrating, because of the brief time he got to spend in the Giants' major league spring training camp in Arizona before the shutdown.

Wilson got to play in two exhibition games as a late-inning replacement, batting three times against the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians. Even though he didn't get a hit, it was an experience 

"It's awesome to go up there and see what they do. Honestly, they want you to see what it's like and get your feet week so you'll want to get there faster. But it's frustrating because things were starting to ramp up and I was starting to get my groove back and then all of a sudden, bam, we're home."

Like everyone else, Wilson has no idea how long he and the others will stay there. 

"I don't think anybody knows much on the minor league side because we're just waiting to see what happens with the big leagues," he said. "It's kind of weird because you're spending time with people you love. I got to come home and see my sister's new baby and it was really fun for about a week. 

"After that, you wish you were playing. It's been almost three months and who knows when we'll get to be back."

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

To Test or Not Test: The Question That Could Determine CFB Season

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Supports Playing HBCU Opponents on MLK Day

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said he's 'all for' a proposal that would have ACC teams playing games against Historically Black Colleges and University opponents on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Off and Running With 2022 Recruits

NC State's Kevin Keatts was busy working the phones and the internet on the first day college basketball coaches were allowed to have unlimited contact with recruits in the Class of 2022. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig Signs With Team in Switzerland

NC State basketball star and ACC tournament MVP Aislinn Konig will begin her professional basketball career overseas after signing with Elfic Fribourg of the Swiss Basketball League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack DE Solomon Enters Transfer Portal

NC State defensive end Kennan Solomon, a redshirt junior who has not seen action in a game for the Wolfpack, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts' Son K.J. Gets UNCW Offer

K.J. Keatts, a rising junior point guard at Raleigh's Broughton High School and the son of NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts, has received an offer from former Wolfpack assistant Takayo Siddle and UNCW. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bradley Chubb Describes 'Weird' Rehab Process During COVID Shutdown

Brett Friedlander

Sendek Among 100 Most Influential in College Basketball

NC State fans still might not think highly of former basketball coach Herb Sendek, but others do. He's the only one with Wolfpack ties either past or present included on a list of the 100 most influential people in college basketball in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

NC State's search for Class of 2021 tight ends is heating up with the Wolfpack making the top three for a package deal of twins from Georgia and extending an offer to a converted quarterback from New Jersey. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Houston Situation Highlights Dangers of Returning to Football Too Soon

Brett Friedlander