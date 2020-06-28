AllWolfpack
Wolfpack's Giles Off to Slugging Start in CPL

Brett Friedlander

DeAngelo Giles got to swing the bat twice during his shortened freshman season with the NC State baseball team. 

And that was three months ago.

The inactivity, however, doesn't appear to have had a negative effect on the highly-rated infielder's swing or his timing.

Playing in a Coastal Plain League exhibition game for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms on Saturday, Giles blasted a two-run first inning homer to help his team to an 11-5 win in an exhibition game against the Deep River MudDogs of the Old North State League.

Giles is a 6-foot, 197-pound product of High Point Central High School, where he was a a four-time all-conference selection. He saw action in three games for the Wolfpack in 2020, getting his first career high on March 4 in a win against Coastal Carolina -- a single to left in a pinch-hitting role.

He also came in as a late-inning defensive replacement in a Feb. 25 win against UNC Wilmington.

The CPL is a summer wood bat league for college underclassmen that usually consists of 15 teams. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and limits on the number of fans allowed in the stands for games, only seven of the teams plan to play an abbreviated schedule starting July 1.

A scan of the published rosters of the Hi-Toms, the Martinsville Mustangs, Peninsula Pilots, Wilson Tobs, Lexington County Blowfish, Macon Bacon and Savannah Bananas, Giles is the only State player that originally committed to the league that is still actually participating.

