Wolfpack Alumni Among MLB 60-Man Player Pools

Three NC State baseball alumni are among the players eligible to participate in the shortened 2020 Major League baseball season, scheduled to begin next month.

Trea Turner of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Knizner of the St. Louis Cardinals were all included among the 60-man player pools submitted Sunday by their respective teams.

Turner is the Nats' starting shortstop and leadoff man who played a major role in his team's run to its first World Series title last season. He hit .298 with 19 homers and 35 stolen bases in 2019.

Left-handed pitcher Rodon was the White Sox Opening Day starter last season, but was shut down after just seven starts. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready when play resumes.

Knizner, meanwhile, is a rookie catcher who got a brief taste of the majors last year. He saw action in 18 games for the Cardinals, collecting 12 hits (including two homers and two doubles) in 53 official at bats.

Players must be included on the 60-man list to participate in either a spring training or regular season game and players can be added and removed from the list throughout the season. Players removed from the list, however, are subject to waiver claims from other teams.

Because there is a possibility that the minor league season will be canceled, some teams have included their top prospects in their 60-man pool to allow them the benefit of extra practice time.



Neither recent first round draft pick Patrick Bailey nor 2019 first-rounder Will Wilson made the San Francisco Giants' list.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC