AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Alumni Among MLB 60-Man Player Pools

Brett Friedlander

Three NC State baseball alumni are among the players eligible to participate in the shortened 2020 Major League baseball season, scheduled to begin next month.

Trea Turner of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Knizner of the St. Louis Cardinals were all included among the 60-man player pools submitted Sunday by their respective teams.

Turner is the Nats' starting shortstop and leadoff man who played a major role in his team's run to its first World Series title last season. He hit .298 with 19 homers and 35 stolen bases in 2019.

Left-handed pitcher Rodon was the White Sox Opening Day starter last season, but was shut down after just seven starts. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready when play resumes. 

Knizner, meanwhile, is a rookie catcher who got a brief taste of the majors last year. He saw action in 18 games for the Cardinals, collecting 12 hits (including two homers and two doubles) in 53 official at bats.

Players must be included on the 60-man list to participate in either a spring training or regular season game and players can be added and removed from the list throughout the season. Players removed from the list, however, are subject to waiver claims from other teams.

Because there is a possibility that the minor league season will be canceled, some teams have included their top prospects in their 60-man pool to allow them the benefit of extra practice time.

Neither recent first round draft pick Patrick Bailey nor 2019 first-rounder Will Wilson made the San Francisco Giants' list.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': How Does NC State Fit In?

Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde has developed a hypothetical plan to blow up the current college sports landscape and realign it into 10 more geographically and financially sound conferences. What would the Wolfpack's "Mid-Atlantic Conference" look like? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ranking the QBs Ahead of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

Brett Friedlander

by

John Garcia Jr

Wake coach Clawson to isolate from wife for entire 2020 FB season

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack's Giles Off to Slugging Start in CPL

The Coastal Plain League season doesn't officially begin until next week, but NC State freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles is already off to a hot start with a home run in an exhibition game with the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Top Three For Another LB Prospect

Three-star linebacker Isi Etute of Virginia Beach has become the second highly-rated linebacker recruit in the past week to include NC State in his top three schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Five Football Players Returning From Injury

NC State had 13 players miss four or more games to injury during its disastrous 2019 season. Here's a look at the five whose return is most important to the Wolfpack's chances for a quick recovery. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Two State Recruits Named to Charlotte Area's Big 22

NC State recruits Julian Gray and Travali Price have been named by WSOC TV to the Charlotte Area Big 22 Players to Watch list while priority target Jordan Poole also earned recognition. Read more

Brett Friedlander

National College Writer Introduced to Passion of Wolfpack Nation

Brooks Austin, a national college writer for SI All-American, got a taste of how passionate NC State fans can be this week when they called him out for making a misstatement about Wolfpack quarterback commit Aaron McLaughlin. And he came away impressed. Read more

Brett Friedlander

All in the Family: Wolfpack Offers Second Vann

Rylan Vann, the younger brother of incoming NC State freshman Davin Vann, has reported being offered a football scholarship from the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'The Loudest I've Ever Heard Carter-Finley Stadium'

Earlier this week, the Wolfpack Club ran a social media post asking NC State fans to finish the following sentence:“The Loudest I’ve ever heard Carter-Finley Stadium Was _________ .” How would you fill in the blank? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

FriedPawl