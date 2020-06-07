AllWolfpack
State Drops CPI Secruity As Athletic Sponsor

Brett Friedlander

Following the lead of the Carolina Panthers 24 hours earlier, NC State has announced it will drop CPI Security as a sponsor for its athletic events because of insensitive racial comments made by the company's CEO Ken Gill.

"Following recent comments by the CEO of CPI Security, effective immediately NC State Athletics is ending any partnerships with CPI Security, including removing all sponsorship signage from our venues," the Wolfpack athletic department announced in a statement. "NC State Athletics is fully committed to promoting and protecting an atmosphere that values and embraces diversity and inclusion."

Gill's controversial comments downplaying police brutality against African-Americans were made in response to a call for police reform by Jorge Millares, a Charlotte community leader.

In the response, which was posted on the website of Millares' organization, Queen City Unity, Gill said that "A better use of time would be to focus on the black on black crime and sensless killing of our young men by other young men."

Gill has since apologized for his comment, saying it "did not directly address the public's outcry for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd's senseless killing."

But by then, it was already too late, with Queen City Unity having already called for a boycott of CPI Security and the Panthers ending its partnership with the company.

