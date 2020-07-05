Celebrating July 4th With Virtual Wolfpack Fireworks

There is no tradition more American than watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Unfortunately, many traditional fireworks shows across North Carolina have been canceled because of social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic.

So in the absence of actual fireworks, we here at SI Wolfpack are doing our part to fill the void with a virtual compilation of athletic pyrotechnics, provided by teams representing NC State over the years.

It's a show that begins with the Wolfpack's pregame entrance for a night game at Carter-Finley Stadium, as seen in the video above ...

On the basketball court, Markell Johnson provided three long-range mortars last season, including this halfcourt game-winner at the buzzer against UNC Greensboro ...

Tziarra King also provided some walkoff fireworks with this golden goal in overtime to beat Louisville in this year's ACC women's soccer tournament ...

Heavyweight wrestler Deonte Wilson lit up Reynolds Coliseum with his match-clinching win against arch-rival North Carolina, punctuated by his shouts of "Not in my house!"

When it comes to lighting up the sky with Wolfpack red (not to mention balooons and confetti), no one did it better this year than Aislinn Konig, Elissa Cunane and the women's basketball team, who partied like it was 1991 after this ACC championship victory against Florida State ...

Now it's time to use in the wayback machine to return to 2015, when Chance Shepard provided some ninth inning fireworks by bringing out the heavy artillery to straightaway center to beat TCU in an NCAA baseball regional ...

On the football field, Mike Glennon's launched a rocket to Bryan Underwood in the end zone on a fourth down play with 16 seconds left to beat Florida State in 2012 ...

And then there's this gem from Russell Wilson in Chapel Hill that really brought out the oohs and aahs from Wolfpack fans in 2010 ...

As entertaining as all those were, no fireworks show is complete without a memorable grand finale.

And we've got one of those, too, courtesy of Dereck Whittenburg, Lorenzo Charles and the national champion 1983 Cardiac Pack ...

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC