AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Top Ten of 2019-20: Wolfpack Still Rules the Pool

Brett Friedlander

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 5: the continuation of State's ACC men's swimming and diving championship dynasty.

If Pat Riley coined the term "three-peat" when his Los Angeles Lakers began chasing their third straight NBA championship in 1988, perhaps NC State men's swimming and diving coach Braden Holloway should come up with a phrase to describe the dynasty his Wolfpack has fashioned.

Stewart's team has owned the ACC over the past six years.

It's a dominance that continued at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Feb. 29 when after four days of competition, State stood atop conference championship leaderboard again after amassing a total of 1,250 points.

The trophy marked the fifth time in ACC history a team has won at the title at least six consecutive times, and the Wolfpack joined Virginia as the second school to accomplish that feat at least twice.

State totaled seven event titles and 13 podium finishes over the course of the meet.

Coleman Stewart capped off an incredible ACC Championship 200-yard backstroke career with a blazing 1:37.71, which shattered the conference record (1:38.56). The win capped off a sweep of the individual backstroke events for the senior for the past three seasons on his way to winning ACC Swimmer of the Year honors.

With the victory, Stewart becomes just the 11th men's swimmer in the ACC to be a three-time champion in two events (100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke), and just the third swimmer to do so in both backstroke events. He is also the first to three-peat since State's David Fox did so from 1991-93 in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle.

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star QB McLaughlin Commits to Wolfpack

NC State football coach Dave Doeren scored a major recruiting victory Thursday when top quarterback target Aaron McLaughlin, a four-star pro passer from Georgia, committed to the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

John Garcia Jr

Wolfpack Athletes Safe At Home (And Away) During Lockdown

NC State athletes Angie Rizzi and Ibrahim Kante are both New York natives. One is stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis while the other can't go home. Here's how they're dealing with the hardships created by the lockdown. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jaylon Gibson Makes it Official, Signs with State

Six-foot-11 power forward Jaylon Gibson, a former Wake Forest signee, has officially signed a National Letter of Intent to play his college basketball career at NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Smith-Williams Now 'Setting the Expecation' in NFL

Former NC State star James Smith-Williams, the recent seventh round draft pick of the Washington Redskins, has been named the first NFL ambassador for #SetTheExpectation -- an organization dedicated to raising awareness of the problem of sexual and physical violence against women. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Inside the Conversation Around College Football's Return

Brett Friedlander

Early Commitments in College Football Are Doubled From This Year

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Henes Leaves Them in the Dust

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 6, Ally Henes' dominant performance at the ACC Cross-Country Championships. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Land Grad Transfer Point Guard

NC State basketball coach Wes Moore filled the void left by the graduation of point guard Aislinn Konig by landing graduate transfer Raina Perez from Cal State Fullerton. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Gets More Time to Make NBA Decision

NC State forward D.J. Funderburk, along with other underclassmen still in the NBA draft process, will get more time to make their decisions now that the NCAA has extended the withdrawal deadline. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Torry Holt edges out Ted Brown for top athlete from Guilford County

Brett Friedlander