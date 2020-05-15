Top Ten of 2019-20: Wolfpack Still Rules the Pool

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 5: the continuation of State's ACC men's swimming and diving championship dynasty.

If Pat Riley coined the term "three-peat" when his Los Angeles Lakers began chasing their third straight NBA championship in 1988, perhaps NC State men's swimming and diving coach Braden Holloway should come up with a phrase to describe the dynasty his Wolfpack has fashioned.

Stewart's team has owned the ACC over the past six years.

It's a dominance that continued at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Feb. 29 when after four days of competition, State stood atop conference championship leaderboard again after amassing a total of 1,250 points.

The trophy marked the fifth time in ACC history a team has won at the title at least six consecutive times, and the Wolfpack joined Virginia as the second school to accomplish that feat at least twice.

State totaled seven event titles and 13 podium finishes over the course of the meet.

Coleman Stewart capped off an incredible ACC Championship 200-yard backstroke career with a blazing 1:37.71, which shattered the conference record (1:38.56). The win capped off a sweep of the individual backstroke events for the senior for the past three seasons on his way to winning ACC Swimmer of the Year honors.

With the victory, Stewart becomes just the 11th men's swimmer in the ACC to be a three-time champion in two events (100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke), and just the third swimmer to do so in both backstroke events. He is also the first to three-peat since State's David Fox did so from 1991-93 in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle.