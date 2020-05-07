Women's Soccer Trainer Loses Battle With Cancer

Tracy D’Errico, the athletic trainer for NC State’s women’s soccer team, died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

The news was first reported on the team’s social media account.

D’Errico, whose maiden name was Yoshikawa, joined the Wolfpack’s athletic training staff in 2016 from East Carolina -- the school at which she earned her master’s degree in exercise and sports science with a concentration in sports management.

She served a number of roles with the Pirates during her time as a graduate assistant before working full-time with the women’s soccer team upon her graduation.

A native of Kalamazoo, Mich., D’Errico played soccer at Albion College and served as a student trainer for the baseball and men’s lacross teams while earning her undergraduate degree in physical education.

She is survived by her husband Chris, who is also an athletic trainer and concussion clinic coordinator for Duke Sports Medicine.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.