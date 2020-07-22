Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres is as hot as the North Texas sun for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League.

The NC State shortstop collected two more hits and scored four runs on Tuesday to help his team to a 12-8 rivalry game victory against the other Amarillo entry, the Sod Dogs.

Torres also walked and was hit by a pitch in five trips to the plate. He benefitted from batting two spots ahead of teammate Lyle Miller-Green of George Mason, who hit for the cycle.

After suffering through a 2 for 19 stretch earlier in the month, Torres' bat has been blazing.

After Tuesday's performance, he now has 11 hits in his last over his last 24 official at bats (.458) over a six-game stretch with two doubles, a triple, four walks, 10 runs scored and seven driven in.

And that's just in the games that count. Torres also picked up three RBI and at least four hits in three exhibition games that were played last weekend when a series against a TCL opponent was canceled.

The tear has helped raise his average for the abbreviated summer wood bat season from a low of .198 to its current .320.

The Wolfpack's other freshman infielder playing summer ball, DeAngelo Giles, got into Tuesday's game with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League as a pinch-hitter.

He was retired in his one at bat in an 8-3 win against the Deep River Muddogs and is hitting .227 for the season.

As for the third State baseball player in action this summer, Austin Murr's LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League had the day off on Tuesday.

Although there's still another two weeks left in the season, Murr's tenure with the team is likely over. He said in an interview with SI All Wolfpack earlier this month that he could only play until July 20, because he needed to be back in Raleigh to move out of his apartment once the lease ran out.

