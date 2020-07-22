AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Brett Friedlander

Jose Torres is as hot as the North Texas sun for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League.

The NC State shortstop collected two more hits and scored four runs on Tuesday to help his team to a 12-8 rivalry game victory against the other Amarillo entry, the Sod Dogs.

Torres also walked and was hit by a pitch in five trips to the plate. He benefitted from batting two spots ahead of teammate Lyle Miller-Green of George Mason, who hit for the cycle.

After suffering through a 2 for 19 stretch earlier in the month, Torres' bat has been blazing.

After Tuesday's performance, he now has 11 hits in his last over his last 24 official at bats (.458) over a six-game stretch with two doubles, a triple, four walks, 10 runs scored and seven driven in. 

And that's just in the games that count. Torres also picked up three RBI and at least four hits in three exhibition games that were played last weekend when a series against a TCL opponent was canceled.

The tear has helped raise his average for the abbreviated summer wood bat season from a low of .198 to its current .320.

The Wolfpack's other freshman infielder playing summer ball, DeAngelo Giles, got into Tuesday's game with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League as a pinch-hitter. 

He was retired in his one at bat in an 8-3 win against the Deep River Muddogs and is hitting .227 for the season.

As for the third State baseball player in action this summer, Austin Murr's LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League had the day off on Tuesday.

Although there's still another two weeks left in the season, Murr's tenure with the team is likely over. He said in an interview with SI All Wolfpack earlier this month that he could only play until July 20, because he needed to be back in Raleigh to move out of his apartment once the lease ran out.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: LB Caden Fordham

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's SAM linebacker Caden Fordham. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ex-Wolfpack golfer Pettersson out of semi-retirement, into the money

Brett Friedlander

Cooper's Commitment a Real Celebration for Wolfpack

Offensive guard recruit Lyndon Cooper celebrated his birthday by committing to play his college football at NC State and everyone, including the Wolfpack coaching staff, was invited to the party. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Tweet a Positive Sign for Funderburk Return to Wolfpack?

Though nothing is certain, the fact that NC State posted photos of D.J. Funderburk practicing with Wolfpack teammates is a positive sign that he plans to return rather than stay in the NBA draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

It's Official: Wolfpack DT Alim McNeill is a 'Freak'

Overlooked by the Bednarik Award watch list and Phil Steele's All-ACC picks, NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill finally gets some recognition as one of college football's most impressive physical 'freaks.' Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: TEs Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today, it's the Seabrough tight end twins. Read more

Brett Friedlander

OG Prospect Lyndon Cooper Commits to Wolfpack

NC State bolstered its offensive line of the future with the commitment of fast-rising offensive guard prospect Lyndon Cooper of Carrollton, Ga. Read more.

Brett Friedlander

SIAA All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Has Wolfpack in His Top 5

Zyun Reeves, a three-star defensive defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville has narrowed his college choices to a top five and NC State is among them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI Publishers Select 2020 Pre-Season All ACC Team

Punter Trenton Gill was the only NC State player to earn a spot on the preseason All-ACC team chosen by the publishers of the Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

It was a quiet Sunday at the plate for the three NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. But defensively, Austin Murr got a different perspective of his game in Wisconsin. Read more

Brett Friedlander