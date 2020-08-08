Summer of Learning for Wolfpack's DeAngelo Giles

For a student of the game like DeAngelo Giles, every at bat is a learning experience.

That's why the NC State freshman is excited about what he accomplished this summer in the Coastal Plain League, even though the numbers he put up on the stat sheet aren't what he'd hoped they'd be.

"It's been really amazing getting to play so much and see this type of pitching," said Giles, who hit .240 with two homers and nine RBI for his hometown High Point-Thomasville HiToms. "Just going out there is building my confidence. Hopefully I can keep it rolling into (next) season."



Giles was one of only three Wolfpack baseball players to participate in summer leagues because of the coronavirus pandemic. He chose to play for the HiToms, in part, because it allowed him to play in his hometown.

"Other guys stayed with host families," he said. "I got to stay with my family."

That familiarity helped him start his summer with a bang. He blasted a home run in an exhibition game against the Deep River MudDogs before the regular season began on June 28. He followed that up by going yard again while adding a single a week later against the Martinsville Mustangs in the second official game of the CPL season.

Things quickly turned sour, though, when Giles struck out in each of his next seven at bats over a three-game stretch.

It was a frustrating turn of events, to be sure. But Giles didn't let it get him down.

After taking a few days off to get his stroke back and his head together, he bounced by with another homer and a double in a 16-4 win against the Catawba Valley Stars on July 15.

"It's just about staying confident in yourself," Giles said. "Obviously I do a lot of stuff off the field to stay ready, just being ready for when your name gets called. I've just got to keep my spirits high and I know I can get the job done."

Giles got only got 31 plate appearances in 12 games for the HiToms before returning to school last week while seeing action at both first and third, along with a few games at DH. But even that was a lot compared to his abbreviated rookie season at State.

The solidly-built 6-foot, 197-pound infielder did get into three games off the bench for the Wolfpack. He batted twice as a pinch-hitter, picking up an RBI single against Coastal Carolina, while also getting in a couple of innings at third base in a win against UNC Wilmington.

For the most part, though, his first college season was spent watching from the dugout and getting as many swings as possible in intrasquad games before the plug got pulled on March 12 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It was a good learning experience for me to get to next year," Giles said. "I learned a lot from Vojetch (Mensik) and Devonte (Brown) when I was taking reps at third and wherever I was at. I got a lot from those guys."

Even though he he was an all-conference selection in all four of his seasons at High Point Central High School and a 2018 State Games gold medalist, Giles knew he'd have to wait his turn to crack a Wolfpack lineup stacked with proven veterans.

He figured to have a better shot at playing time in 2021. But with Brown, first baseman Austin Murr and others that might otherwise have signed professional contracts now coming back to school for another season after being passed over in a shortened Major League Baseball draft, he's not sure what his role with the Wolfpack will be.

But he's not worried about it, either.

"Whatever they have me doing is fine for me," he said. "Maybe a little at third, maybe even second but anywhere. It doesn't matter to me. I know Devonte can play outfield and there's a lot going on. Whatever they have be doing, I'll be ready when my name is called."

