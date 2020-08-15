Knizner Comes Out Swinging for St. Louis Cardinals

It took until August 15 for Andrew Knizner to get his first at bat of the 2020 Major League baseball season.

And even then, it only came because perennial All-Star Yadier Molina was among the members of the St. Louis Cardinals that tested positive for COVID-19.

Whatever the reason for his opportunity, the former NC State catcher wasn't about to -- with apologies to the musical Hamilton -- throw away his shot.

Coming to the plate in the top of the first with three runs already in and a runner on second, Knizner stroked an RBI single off Lucas Giolito to give the Cardinals an early 4-0 lead against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Knizner later doubled and went 2 for 3 to help his team to a seven-inning 5-1 win in first game of a doubleheader in Chicago.

It was St. Louis' first game in 17 days -- and only its fifth all season -- because of COVID outbreak that spread through the team's clubhouse.

Knizner sat out the second game of the doubleheader in favor of Matt Weiters.

The former Wolfpack star was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB draft after a college career that saw him move from third base to catcher before his sophomore year.

As a junior, in his final season for coach Elliott Avent's team, he hit .292 with six homers and 30 RBI while throwing out 16 runners attempting to steal.

Although Saturday's game was Knizner's first this season, it wasn't his Major League debut. He got a brief taste of the show last year when saw action in 18 games while Molina was on the injured list, collecting 12 hits (including two homers and two doubles) in 53 official at bats.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC