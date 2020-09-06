Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Sept. 5

Trea Turner heat check: Temperature rising again

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner picked up two more hits Saturday for the Washington Nationals in a 10-4 win against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

It was his sixth multi-hit effort in his last nine games, raising his National League leading batting average back up to .368. His 57 hits also lead the league.

Since having his career-best 16-game hitting streak snapped with two straight hitless games on Tuesday and Wednesday, Turner has gone 8 for 18 (.444) with two homers, four runs scored and four RBI over three games.

Turner's first inning single and stolen base helped spark a two-run rally that got the Nationals off to the quick start. He then singled to drive in an insurance run as part of a five-run ninth inning that broke the game open.

The win was Washington's second straight after a seven-game losing streak.

Turner's newest tear comes after a sizzling finish to the month of August, when he was one of the hottest hitters in baseball. He has now hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games, with 11 multi-hit games during the stretch.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

