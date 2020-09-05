SI.com
Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Sept. 4

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner heat check: Hot and cold

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner had three more hits for the Washington Nationals. 

It's the sixth time in the last eight days he's done that.

This time, though, those three hits came over the span of two games. And only one of those came in the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, a game the Nats won 10-9 to snap a seven-game losing streak.

But that one hit was a big one. It was a solo home run, Turner's ninth of the season, that broke a 7-7 tie and gave Washington a lead it never relinquished.

He went 2 for 4 with a stolen base in Game 1, a 7-1 loss, batting in the No. 2 hole for the second straight day rather than his usual leadoff spot.

Turner finished the day with a .364 batting average, still the best in the National League.

Although he's cooled off somewhat from a sizzling finish to August, Turner is still among the hottest hitters in baseball. He's hit in 19 of his last 21 games, with 10 multi-hit games during the stretch.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

