Trea Turner Heat Check Update: August 31

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner heat check: Spontaneous human combustion

Trea Turner made sure to bring his hitting shoes with him as the Washington Nationals' road trip moved from Boston to Philadelphia.

After setting a franchise record with 11 hits in a three-game weekend series against the Red Sox, baseball's hottest hitter stayed hot Monday by collecting four more hits in the first game of a series against the Phillies.

The former NC State star went 4 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in his team's 8-6 loss.

Turner's latest big night marked the sixth time in his last eight games that he's picked up three or more hits. It also extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games, which according to Wolfpack historian Tim Peeler is the longest ever by an NC State Major Leaguer.

Over the course of his streak dating back to a 15-3 win at Baltimore on Aug. 14, Turner is hitting .507 (34 for 67) with seven doubles, two triples and four homers.

The start of his tear, however, goes back even farther. Turner has reached base at least once in 22 of his last 23 games -- recording hits in 21 of them -- to raise his season average from a low or .184 on Aug. 7 to its current .377, the highest in the National League.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

