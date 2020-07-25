Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres wasn't worried after only his second hitless game in the past two weeks on Thursday.

He knew he was still swinging the bat well for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League.

"My swing was solid enough but the ball just got hit right at people, so I felt good about it,” Torres told the Amarillo Globe-News. “It was one of those games you have all the time.”

The NC State shortstop got right back into groove on Friday. He hit his first home run of the summer and drove in five runs to lead the Sod Squad to a 13-4 win against the rival Amarillo Sod Dogs.

Torres began his big night with a two-run double in the first. Four innings later, with a man on second and his team clinging to a 5-4 lead, he launched a first pitch curveball over the left-centerfield wall to break the game open.

"When I was in school I hit three homers in a short season so all I was thinking about was elevating the ball,” said Torres, who also drove home a run with a bases loaded walk. “I put the ball on a tee in batting practice to get underneath the ball and it paid off.”

Torres is now 15 for 37 (.405) over his last nine games with three doubles, a triple, a homer, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored.

He was the only member of the Wolfpack contingent in summer league play to be in action in an official game on Friday.

DeAngelo Giles' High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League beat a team from Mount AIry 10-0 in an exhibition game with no statistics provided while Austin Murr has concluded his season with the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League.

Among the former NC State players on Major League rosters, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is the only one to have gotten into a game on Opening Day. He went 0 for 2 in a rain-shortened loss to the New York Yankees.