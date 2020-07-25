AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

Brett Friedlander

Jose Torres wasn't worried after only his second hitless game in the past two weeks on Thursday.

He knew he was still swinging the bat well for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League.

"My swing was solid enough but the ball just got hit right at people, so I felt good about it,” Torres told the Amarillo Globe-News. “It was one of those games you have all the time.” 

The NC State shortstop got right back into groove on Friday. He hit his first home run of the summer and drove in five runs to lead the Sod Squad to a 13-4 win against the rival Amarillo Sod Dogs.

Torres began his big night with a two-run double in the first. Four innings later, with a man on second and his team clinging to a 5-4 lead, he launched a first pitch curveball over the left-centerfield wall to break the game open.

"When I was in school I hit three homers in a short season so all I was thinking about was elevating the ball,” said Torres, who also drove home a run with a bases loaded walk. “I put the ball on a tee in batting practice to get underneath the ball and it paid off.”

Torres is now 15 for 37 (.405) over his last nine games with three doubles, a triple, a homer, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored.

He was the only member of the Wolfpack contingent in summer league play to be in action in an official game on Friday.

DeAngelo Giles' High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League beat a team from Mount AIry 10-0 in an exhibition game with no statistics provided while Austin Murr has concluded his season with the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League.

Among the former NC State players on Major League rosters, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is the only one to have gotten into a game on Opening Day. He went 0 for 2 in a rain-shortened loss to the New York Yankees.

Terquavion Smith Stays Hot at Queen City Showcase

NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued his assault on the summer basketball circuit Friday with another strong performance in the opening game of the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI All-American Rates McLaughlin to State Among Most Surprising 2021 Recruiting Decisions

Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. rates quarterback Aaron McLaughlin's decision to commit to NC State as one of the most surprising developments of the 2021 recruiting cycle thus far. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: CB Nate Evans

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's cornerback Nate Evans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Leaning Toward 10-Plus-One Schedule, Delayed Start

Although the ACC is considering several possibile schedule scenarios for the 2020 season, a reports suggests that a plan for 10 conference games along with a "plus one"nonconference contest is emerging as the favorite. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Micah Crowell

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's WR Micah Crowell. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Rakeim Ashford Discusses Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Rakeim Ashford of Jones County Junior College in Mississippi explains the factors that went into his decision to join the NC State football team for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another Watch List For Trenton Gill

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named to his second wat h list of the football preseason. This time it’s the Wuerffel Trophy. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Thayer Thomas Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Thayer Thomas, a junior wide receiver who contributed to NC State in several different ways last season, has been named as a candidate for the award honoring the most versatile player in college football. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres' torid hitting continued in Texas while Austin Murr is headed back to campus after a productive summer in Wisconsin among NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Adds JUCO Cornerback Ashford to Secondary

NC State picked up a player that can potentially step in and contribute right away to its depleted secondary this fall with the commitment of junior college cornerback Rakeim Ashford. Read more

Brett Friedlander